This indie card battler is the kind of board game Kickstarter SHOULD be for

Scattered Nexus, an expandable card game based on indie comics, is just the sort of passion project Kickstarter was made to support.

Art and cards from the game Scattered Nexus
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Board games Scattered Nexus 
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The great promise of crowdfunding was that it would allow people with great ideas but no platform to raise money straight from the public to bring them to life; the reality has been messier, with tiny indie titles competing for space with glossy projects from established publishers using Kickstarter as a pre-order and marketing platform. That makes it a delight to find a project like Scattered Nexus: Solis Wars, an expandable card battler game that its creator has worked on for eight years, and published via the print-on-demand service Game Crafter since 2021. This is a true blue indie, a perfect example of the kind of project that crowdfunding can bring to life.

Scattered Nexus is a head to head card battler with a total of thirty factions, each themed around a different indie comic - the art, graphic design, and rules clarity is very good. Deck construction is similar to Smash-Up: you'll pick three factions and shuffle them together to make a 39 card deck. Your goal is to beat down your opponent with your heroes - hits that connect make them discard cards from their deck, and an empty deck means game over.

There are plenty of complications, special abilities, and event cards as well - the how-to-play video below explains things pretty well. If you want to test it there's even a free online client with a tutorial, basic AI, and the ability to play against your friends online.

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There are three main tiers in the Kickstarter: a $5 print and play PDF tier; a $20 physical copy of the latest standalone expansion to the game, Solis War, which comes with six factions; and then a $100 Collectors Box with five previous expansions.

At the time of writing there are still early-bird pledges available for the physical tiers, which knock 25% off those prices. The art and design is all completed, and if the Kickstarter reaches its modest goal of $5,000 that will pay for a print run via established board game manufacturer Magicraft.

This is a genuinely indie operation. Creator Eli Beaird ran the first Kickstarter for a Scattered Nexus set in 2020. It only reached 16% of its funding goal, but Beaird kept on trucking with the project, and by October 2021 he'd listed it on Game Crafter for purchase on a Print on Demand basis. He's released four more expansions since then, and only one of them was paid for by a Kickstarter campaign.

What's your favorite indie gaming find? Is one the best board games in your collection a niche Kickstarter title no-one else has heard of? Is your favorite RPG a zine game you bought from the author at a convention? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)