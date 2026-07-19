This murder-mystery TTRPG is a must get for Danganronpa fans

Hot take, but I firmly believe that Tabletop RPGs are the best vessels for a murder mystery. Sure, you have anime such as Detective Conan or video games such as the Ace Attorney series pull off some amazing whodunnits. However, they tend to be one-and-done experiences. After all, it's hard to be surprised by the killer once you know all the clues. Fortunately, this indie TTRPG is ripe for endless horror mysteries.

Sinister Semester X by Brite Palette is a solo journal horror TTRPG set in a school dealing with the aftermath of a missing student. As you uncover more clues, however, the conspiracy starts to target you and your fellow classmates. You must unmask whoever is behind the horrors before you become someone else's mystery to solve. Players can pick from a variety of School Archetypes (the game's equivalent to DnD classes) and solve the case their way.

If it wasn't obvious by the title, I am a massive fan of murder mystery games set in high schools. Double points if the student body is full of wacky characters who I love that are doomed to be turned into goo. Influences for the game include Danganronpa, Persona, The Coma, and the infamous Corpse Party. The art style of Sinister Semester X's students capture the vibes perfectly, an anime aesthetic tinged with an ominous edge.

From a mechanical standpoint, it follows in the footsteps of the best solo RPGs. With a journal, a handful of dice, and a clock, you can play through a whole mystery fueled by your imagination while still giving plenty of surprises. I adore journal RPGs as writing exercises, and the "RNG engine" of prompts and dice rolls makes it so that even I don't know who lives or dies by the end.

Whether you're itching for anime murder mysteries on the tabletop or exercising your GM muscles, Sinister Semester X is a terrifyingly good time.

You can check out Sinister Semester X on itch.io here.

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