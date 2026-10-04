Play as a DnD skeleton in this hilarious dungeon-henching TTRPG

To be totally honest, Dungeons and Dragons is 90% dungeons and 10% everything else for most campaigns. The human desire to uncover horrors from beneath the earth is simply the peak of adventuring entertainment. Of the dungeon denizens, among the most common is the humble skeleton, bones and all. If you've ever wanted to live the simple life of a skelly, then this upcoming TTRPG is for you.

Skellies by The Griffon's Saddlebag is a fantasy tabletop RPG where you play as one of the countless risen skeletons in a lich's army. Regardless of what DnD classes you were in life, all you boneheads now live to serve your spine-chilling overlord. Your most important task is to ensure your lich never becomes bored, lest you turn to ash. Fortunately, dungeons are a breeding ground for skeletal shenanigans.

Mechanics-wise, it runs with a d6 system that prioritizes fun over anything else. Though inspired by OSR, the premise means even the expected deaths are part of the hilarity. Frankly speaking, a skeleton-based TTRPG where you don't explode into a cloud of bonemeal is doing something wrong, so it's good that Skellies understands the assignment. If you're looking to introduce players to a new system in familiar territory and low stakes, Skellies is the way to go.

Plus, the whole game is built around shenanigans. It's highly encouraged to do everything as flashy as an adorable skeleton can. After all, what's the worst that can happen? You're already dead. If you want to try it for yourself, the core rulebook is totally free on the official Play Skellies website. At a grand price of free, Skellies is a great game in-between the DnD release schedule.

For those who want to support the creators, there's also a Backerkit campaign for Skellies focused on the physical release.

Meanwhile, there's far more than a skeleton crew waiting for you over at the Wargamer Discord community!