Slay the Spire board game gets surprise expansion based on popular mod

Slay the Spire: The Board Game is getting its first expansion, a Kickstarter landing page has confirmed. Little is known about Slay the Spire: Downfall at this stage, but the expansion does share its name with a fan-made mod for the original videogame. That seems to hint that we'll be getting a host of new playable characters, some of which are the enemy bosses themselves.

Although Slay the Spire was one of the best board games of 2024, its debut expansion comes as a bit of a surprise. Publisher Contention Games hasn't shouted too loudly in announcing Downfall. A few profile picture updates, the Kickstarter landing page, and two lines of text are all we get: "Once protectors, now you are the Slayers. Return to the Spire with our new expansion, coming soon to Kickstarter!"

That pretty much confirms that the new board game expansion is based on the popular mod. Designed by Table 9 Studio and published in 2022, it offers an entirely new game mode, with seven monstrous bosses from floors one and two that you can now play as. Downfall also features another more regular character, the Gunslinger.

We can see the Gunslinger, the Slime Boss, and the Guardian in the expansion box art, so their inclusion is a safe bet. The rest of the content inside is, at this time, anyone's guess. In the Downfall mod, your monstrous characters would face Slay the Spire's original heroes and friendly NPCs, so maybe we'll see some PvP added to the co-op board game.

