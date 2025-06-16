I'm a huge roguelite nerd (or roguelike, if you're weird), and Slay the Spire is easily one of my favorite games of all time. The deck-building phenomenon is as addictive as it is thought provoking, as you face bizarre creatures and slowly grow in strength, rising up through each level of the spire. If you're looking for an intriguing twist on the videogame, the Slay the Spire board game is an excellent adaptation, and it's also got a good discount right now.

Despite being over six years old now, Slay the Spire still has me in a chokehold. One of the best deck-building games in the roguelite genre, it translated remarkably well onto the tabletop. It's easily one of the best board games based on a videogame that I've ever come across.

Eeach player starts with a unique character (represented by characterful miniatures) and a basic deck, which can be improved by removing or adding cards during the game. The game is split into acts, and when you die (and you will), you'll start from the beginning with more knowledge for subsequent runs.

As you progress up the floors of the spire, you'll come across challenging bosses that your party will defeat. As you go you'll need do your best to hone your deck with new cards and run-altering relics until you're powerful enough to conquer the final boss.

If you're keen for a roguelite board game experience, you can grab Slay the Spire for just $100 on Miniature Market. No, it's not a huge discount, but we've never see this game go on sale before.

After enjoying the Slay the Spire board game, make sure to check out other great board games for adults for similar (or competitive) titles. For those seeking less competition, the best co-op board games will give you some friendly experiences. And if you want to have a good beautifying your box set, we have a guide to painting miniatures that should be a big help!

After you start your adventure in the looming spire, make sure to show off your miniatures in our Wargamer Discord, where our thriving community would love to see them!