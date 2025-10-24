ReRoll Works, a Netherlands based LGBTQ+ collective that publishes board games themed explicitly around queer sex and sexuality, releases its third game this month - a take-that party game with hidden role elements called Soggy Biscuit. It's inspired by a mythical hazing ritual allegedly practised in some English private schools - but to try and avoid being shadow-banned by Google, I'm going to delay describing what that actually is until after I've told you about the publisher.

ReRoll Works specialises in party board games themed around queer sexuality that are funny, frank, and not censored to conform with heterosexual mores. Though they're extremely sex positive, these aren't 'sex board games' in the sense of games designed to help couples get frisky - they're regular old board games with explicit sexual themes.

In the classic game of Soggy Biscuit, a group of gentlemen gather around a sweet treat, traditionally a biscuit - biscuit being the English word for 'cookie', rather than something you serve with gravy. It's then up to the gentlemen to garnish said cookie from their personal supply of gentleman's relish as rapidly as they can, with the last to finish required to consume the (now thoroughly basted) snackfood.

Okay, we're onto paragraph four, I think we're safe from the algorithm: in short, Soggy Biscuit is a game of competitive speed wanking, and the last to cross the finish line has to eat a cookie covered in cum. Is this something that really happens, or happened, at English boarding schools? My assumption is that, even if this began life as an urban myth, some people have tried it - it's easier to understand the appeal than the Tide Pod challenge..

From what ReRoll works has revealed about Soggy Biscuit the board game, it's a take-that game with hidden roles. Each player takes on the role of a queen attending a tea party, who will untuck at some point and start making moves in the direction of the central cookie. While most players are trying to finish before their opponents, some players are secret 'Cream Conoisseurs' who instead win if they eat the glazed cookie.

Your first chance to get your hands on a copy of Soggy Biscuit is live at a show: the current Spiel Essen in Germany, FACTS Gent in Belgium, or SpellenSpektakel Utrecht in the Netherlands. European pre-orders are currently open, and international options will be announced in November. It currently costs $36 / £27 plus shipping, and pre-orders come with an enamel pin badge you probably can't wear in front of your grandma, unless she's really cool.

If you've played any of ReRoll Works other games, why not come and chat about them in the Wargamer Discord community? If you haven't, my Gay Sauna review should give you an idea of what to expect.