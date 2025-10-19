Run it solo in this cyberpunk TTRPG against SPACE capitalism

Cyberpunk has proven to be a timeless genre for the simple reason that we, as humans, have to live with megacorporations out for our money. After all, every single game is set in the future, highlighting class inequality through the trope of high tech, low life. Still, I always found a therapeutic appeal in living through these systems and exploring themes of humanity's value. Space Slave is a fascinating solo take on that mindset.

In this solo TTRPG, you are an asset of STELLAR CORP who must accomplish contracts of varying difficulty to pay off your debt. Until that ticker reaches zero, you are corporate property. How you pay off that debt lies entirely on your character creation, and how you finish your journey. Do you scavenge for rare loot on crashed ships, or be security against space pirates?

Solo RPGs are a rarely discussed medium, since most people associate tabletop as a social activity. Still, I love looking into space from time to time, and Space Slave is an exciting one to follow. The premise alone has me intrigued, weaving in classic cyberpunk themes with a space opera aesthetic. Not only that, it's ludonarrative, because paying off the debt is directly tied to the storytelling.

The journal aspect is what makes this look exciting as a creative. You still have to roll dice and solve assignments for your employer. But the way you report those results is entirely up to you. As someone who adores finding audio logs and data entries in video games, being THE random NPC is so cool.

As of this writing, Space Slave is still 20% away from its Kickstarter goal. Backing this project guarantees its publication. More support could even mean a physical edition in the next couple of years. Thankfully, the digital assets you get look quite print-friendly.

