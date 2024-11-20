It’s not Black Friday yet, but this fantastic board game is already half price

While Black Friday 2024 is still more than a week away, there are plenty of early deals on offer, and that’s as true for tabletop games as it is for graphics cards and miniature vacuum cleaners. One of the most tempting board game deals we’ve seen is this half price saving on Spirit Island, which is currently $55 off.

Normally priced at $89.99, Amazon has slashed the price tag for this co-op board game in half, and is currently offering up Spirit Island for a far more affordable $44.99. We’re wary of these sales that sometimes make deals seem better than they truly are, but while Spirit Island was also available at a discount during parts of October, this is the cheapest it has been for the entire year.

One of the best board games in the hobby, and rightly considered a modern classic, Spirit Island sees you and your friends embodying the mighty spirits of the natural world, trying to protect your island from domination by an invading colonial force.

Like many popular cooperative games (Pandemic, Forbidden Island etc), Spirit Island is all about staving off disaster in the nick of time. You’ll strive to fight off or scare away the aggressors before they do too much damage to the natural habitat and its people.

One of this game’s real plus points is the variety of spirits you can play. Each one has its own particular set of strengths and weaknesses and its own play style. It’s a joy to figure out as a team how different combinations can be used to compliment one another. Replay value is taken a step further with the inclusion of three different invading forces to fight. You can squish Sweden, punch Prussia, and then set the sun on the British Empire.

Spirit Island can be played with up to four players, but this game also has a solo mode that’s far than an afterthought. In fact playing Spirit Island by ourselves so much that we’ve stuck the title on our best solo board games list.

Check out the deal for yourself (looks to be US only, I’m afraid) and if you’re looking for more recommendations, you could do worse than taking a look at our guides to the best couples board games and best strategy board games.