Get this new $440 Star Trek TTRPG Humble Bundle at 94% off

The new Star Trek Adventures Humble Bundle is the perfect time for you to stock up on campaigns, expansions, and character templates ahead of the release of the new rulebook later this month. It’ll still be fully compatible with everything that went before, and this gives you 36 books in one go at a 94% discount, meaning it costs just $25.

If you’ve ever had fun with any of the best Star Trek board games before, we strongly recommend taking Star Trek Adventures for a spin. Fans of every era should be satisfied, as it includes campaigns that takes elements from The Original Series, Next Generation, Discovery, and, well, all of them (even Lower Decks and The Animated Series). Like all of the best tabletop RPGs, you’ve also got a range of character templates and map tiles that pave the way for variation as vast as your imagination.

So what kind of adventures await you and your crew in this bundle of Star Trek Adventures books? Well, there’s the Federation-Klingon Tactical Campaign, which includes some old-fashioned conflict with the original Star Trek baddies and is based on the first season of Star Trek Discovery. Meanwhile, the Strange New Worlds mission compendium sees you tackling such issues as a viral outbreak in space, and figuring out how two separate species both got caught up in a doomsday event. There are just as many thought-provoking storylines as you’d find on the show.

Meanwhile, the fact that the supplementary materials make it possible to incorporate M’ress and Arex (characters unique to The Animated Series) is both endearing and hilarious. Who isn’t going to jump at the chance to weave an adventure that sees them teaming up with the DS9 crew, because why the heck not?

If you want to get all 36 items for just $25 (£19.69), make sure you don’t spend too much time thinking it over – this bundle is only available until Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Buying it also helps support Girls Who Code (which, as you might guess, helps young women get a foothold in the coding world) as that is this bundle’s designated charity.

