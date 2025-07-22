Star Wars Armada lives on as players race to publish new, fanmade content

Star Wars Armada, the miniature wargame of capital ship combat in the Galaxy Far Far Away, may have been discontinued by publisher Atomic Mass Games, but fans aren't giving up without a fight. Two fan groups, Legacy and ARC, are providing organised play support and new rules to keep the game alive.

Atomic Mass Games ended development for Star Wars: Armada in June 2024, and wrapped up tournament support at the World Championships at AdeptiCon in March 2025. While nothing stops people from playing old miniature wargames, the end of publisher support usually means the death of a game - without new miniatures, rules updates, and tournament packs, there's nothing to hold the community together or encourage newcomers to join.

Enter Armada Legacy, a fan initiative which describes itself as a "collaborative effort to craft community expansions and rebalances for Star Wars: Armada that rival the quality of those produced by Fantasy Flight Games" (the design studio which originally created the game).

Legacy released its first pack, Wave Zero, on June 1. Styled after the game's popular 'Rapid Reinforcements' packs, this adds rules for two new commanders, four generic squadrons, and six new aces, as well as free STLs for the new vehicles. A statement from the team called it "the result of over 10 months of development, 450+ playtests, and collaboration with nearly 100 testers".

Legacy isn't the only group at work. The Armada Ruleset Collective, or ARC, has taken on the role of maintaining a living ruleset "so Tournament Organizers and players will always have access to the most up-to-date and accurate information on rules". It's heavily embedded in the ongoing Armada tournament scene.

And on August 1 ARC will release the ARC-01 content drop, containing "ship cards, updated Commanders, and a small squadron update" similar to Legacy Wave Zero (though without any new figures).

You wait ages for a fan made rules committee to continue support for an out of print wargame, and then two come along at once… If you play Armada - or any other OOP wargames, whether they're recent or deeply retro - we'd love to hear about your games and community in the official Wargamer Discord community.

If you love Star Wars but don't want to be at the mercy of the secondary market (or 3D STLs that are at risk of being hit by cease and desist orders from Disney) to build your army, check out the Star Wars Legion roadmap of releases: the release lineup is extremely exciting!