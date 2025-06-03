As a lifelong Star Wars lover and wargamer, I hyperventilated a little bit when Days of Wonder announced it was turning Memoir '44 – one of the most popular war board games ever to hit a table – into Star Wars: Battle of Hoth, a proper tactical wargame about The Empire Strikes Back's iconic opening barney. Well, now I've played it – and I have two main takeaways: it's unsurprising, and it's excellent.

Why were those my conclusions after a speedy 30-minute demo game at UK Games Expo last weekend? Well, it's unsurprising because Battle of Hoth is a direct re-skin of Richard Borg's 2004 classic Memoir '44, one of the best war board games ever made. What ain't broke don't need fixin', and sticking fast to the original's gameplay bodes well for a Star Wars version.

Hence, I also found it excellent, and almost certain to be a shoo-in for our list of the all time best Star Wars board games. For a brief snippet of gameplay from the show, click on my video above – it contains evidence of my one disappointment about the game: snowspeeders don't have any special attacks versus AT-ATs. Other than that, I had a blast. Yes, it's a re-skin rather than a completely new game, but in this case that's really a plus.

After all, fans of both chocolate and ice cream are unlikely to sample chocolate ice cream and complain that it doesn't contain enough broccoli. But there's a little more to say, and some lovely minis to gawk at, so I'll dig in a bit further.

Mechanically, Battle of Hoth works identically to Memoir '44, using Borg's Command and Colors system. Opposing forces of miniatures come at one another across a hex board that's divided into thirds – left flank, center, and right flank. It's designed as a two player board game, but lends itself to two teams of two perfectly well.

Notwithstanding any special objectives, you'll close to range and shoot at each other by rolling dice with custom symbols. One symbol is a hit against infantry but not when targeting vehicles, one is a hit against anything, one forces the target unit to retreat, and so on. As in the original, all the units' ranges, attack dice, and variable effects from certain dice rolls are listed on handy player aid cards.

Speaking of cards, Memoir '44's familiar command cards drive this game too – each side gets a hand of four (sometimes more or less, depending on the scenario) and can play one per turn, then draw another to replace it.

These dictate what you do in your turn. Regular ones allow you to activate some or all units within certain board sectors (move, then shoot if you're in range). Others do special things, like moving specific units further than normal; drawing extra cards to choose from; upgrading your attack rolls; and more.

Just as with M44, various terrain tiles add as many layers of extra tactical crunch as you want, applying a range of offensive and defensive buffs and debuffs that'll shape how you go after your objectives. I saw seven on the player aid, but I'm told more variations are in the box (and if it gets expansions the way M44 did, you can count on loads more, down the line). As board wargames go, it's a phenomenally simple system to learn, but with more than enough tactical variety to get deeper into. It's a classic for a reason.

Above and beyond vanilla Memoir '44, there are a couple of extra chocolate chips in here, borrowed from the original's expansions. I encountered two in my demo game: an alternate 'shock troops' stormtrooper variant with its own minis, and unit upgrade tokens for a heavy machine blaster that deals out nasty damage, but can't be fired for a turn after moving.

All these units play out across a book full of 17 pre-written (and often asymmetric) scenarios that tell you the map layout, force dispositions, and objectives. I played the most obvious from the movie: 'Target the Shield Generators', with the Imps winning by blowing up the rebels' gennies, and the Alliance trying to keep them intact for a set number of turns.

It felt both simple and challenging – the gold standard. As the Empire, my teammate and I had three big, dangerous, and ponderously slow AT-ATs to play with, with more firepower than anything on the Rebel side – but plodding them into firing range, without losing all our infantry to rebel blasters dug into defensive trenches, was no picnic. Since you can't draw line of sight through friendly or enemy units, we had to take out those rebel troopers before zapping the shield gennies behind them.

Just in general, the extent to which pretty simple mechanics produced an accurate, engrossing atmosphere of the battle from the movie made my tummy happy. That's what this game delivers above all – an existing, unchanged, very good system, applied to a new setting it suits perfectly.

One last detail that jumped out at me was the presence of some special command cards marked with specific characters – like Darth Vader's 'Force Powers' card. Our Days of Wonder game demonstrator explained that these are an extra layer of strategic variance – they aren't units and don't have minis, but will switch up your strategies by adding different, powerful cards to the mix.

Each side gets three leaders in the box – Vader, Veers, and Piett versus Luke, Han, and Leia – though I wasn't shown exactly how their additions to the deck work. Based on vibes, I suspect they're mainly pre-set by scenario, but we'll have to wait for our eventual review copy to be sure.

Honestly, it strikes me as a snowy slam dunk – especially at the deeply reasonable pre-order price point of $67 / £40. The game releases on Friday, August 29, so we've a little while to wait – but in the meantime, you can always join the Wargamer Discord community to hype about this, or indeed any other Star Wars tabletop games that have you hooked right now (I'm feeling ever more drawn into Star Wars Unlimited).

And if you're just looking for a top quality board game to try, your first stop should be our buyer's guide to the best board games of all time.