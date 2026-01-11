This iconic Star Wars card game is on a very wizard discount on Amazon

The Star Wars franchise remains a juggernaut of cosmic proportions, even six years removed from the last mainline film. With hits like Andor on Disney Plus keeping the galactic magic alive, there's still a hunger for Star Wars media. One avenue that more fans should explore is the world of Star Wars tabletop, be it the grand armies of Star Wars: Legion or the addictive duels of Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game.

And the latter's core set is at a steal price right now, particularly for US customers.

In the US, Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game base game set is on a whopping 72% off, going from $41.99 to $11.99. For less than the average American will spend on lunch, you can enjoy one of the best Star Wars board games this side of the galaxy. And while the deal isn't quite as low, UK customers also have a respectable 24% discount, going from £37.99 to £28.99.

While there are all kinds of card games out there, I've always been in love with the deckbuilders. Just give me a bunch of cool cards with funny names, and I'll build a jank deck with the dumbest win condition, no problem. SW: DBG, in my humble opinion, is one of the easiest ways to turn newbies into deckbuilding converts.

The combination of Star Wars' familiar characters with the game's streamlined mechanics makes for a wonderful entry-level deckbuilder. Unlike Magic: The Gathering, where the deckbuilding happens before the game, SW: DBG has players build the deck as the game goes along. It gives off a lot of roguelite vibes for this reason, replayability being one of SW: DBG's greatest strengths.

There simply is no telling when this deal will end, especially at such low prices. If you're at all interested in Star Wars card games, this is the best time to jump in.

The Force should be telling you right about now to join the Wargamer Discord, for more tabletop fun. If you want to check out more deckbuilding fun, the best card games guide might have something for you.