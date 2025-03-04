This fantastic Star Wars card game is under $15 on Amazon right now

Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game is on sale in the USA for just $14.45 via Amazon.com right now, a discount of 62% on its already reasonable starting price. It’s a fun, accessible game that makes the most of the Star Wars theme – which is why we gave it a very positive review when it launched in 2023.

The Star Wars Deckbuilding game is set in the original trilogy timeline, and lets two players face off with the forces of the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance.

As in all deck building games, players start with a svelte deck of a few cards, and gradually add more cards to it during the game as they recruit forces for the Rebellion or the Empire. But unlike other deck builders, you’re not just trying to collect victory points – each player needs to destroy the opponent’s bases, pursuing their foe across the galaxy as they move from stronghold to stronghold.

Like all the best Star Wars board games, the Star Wars Deckbuilding Game captures the feel of the movies really well, by making the Empire and Rebel Alliance decks play very differently.

The Empire has a lot of influence over ‘Galaxy Row’, the central array of cards that both players rely on to get new cards for their decks, reflecting the Empire’s massive military advantage. Meanwhile, the Rebel player can attack the Empire player’s hand to disrupt their plans, and sneak in to attack enemy bases through cunning schemes instead of the frontal assaults the Empire relies on.

In our Star Wars deckbuilding game review, reviewer Mollie Russell called it “highly thematic, highly approachable, and highly affordable” – and that was before the massive price cut in this sale. Mollie did have some minor critiques – check out the review to see what they all are – but awarded it a strong 8/10 nonetheless.

