A stellar Star Wars deck-building board game is now 36% off at Walmart

There are as many Star Wars board games as there are stars in the sky, but only a few truly shine. One such title is 2023's Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game, a compact, approachable, and rather elegant head-to-head card game. I've enjoyed playing it despite my overall lack of Star Wars knowledge, so I can heartily recommend it - especially given that it's now 36% cheaper at Walmart.

This is a game of Empire versus Rebels, where each side races to destroy three of their enemy's bases. Each player starts with a basic deck of cards, but stronger ones can be purchased during play. Neutral cards represent the rogues that will fight for any side if the price is high enough, so anyone can recruit these cards. However, others are more staunchly loyal, meaning the Empire can only purchase Empire cards, and vice versa.

Each turn, you'll play a card from your deck, purchase new ones if available, use abilities on your existing cards, and possibly attack your opponent's base. It's a fairly simple cycle of play that's spiced up by the Force mechanic. Each played card has a Force value that tips the balance in favor of either the Rebels or the Empire. Some cards even have special abilities that only work "if the Force is with you" - meaning the Force Tracker is closer to your team's end than your opponent's.

Star Wars: The Deck-Building Game is a tense two-player experience that rewards careful resource management. How can you get the best bang for your buck when spending resources on cards? Is an attack on a base worth it when the enemy fleet might destroy some of your best ships? Is it better to spend time bounty hunting famous characters in order to get their resource rewards?

Games can last up to 1.5 hours, but they can be as punchy as 30 minutes in some cases. Overall, it's a light strategy game that's ideal for new gamers as well as veterans. Its reliance on luck of the draw stops me from considering it one of the best board games of all time, but I still hold it in fairly high esteem.

It's not clear from the Walmart page when this deal ends, so you'll need to strike quickly if you're interested. If you'd like to chat more about great board games, be sure to join us in the Wargamer Discord, too.