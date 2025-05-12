Become a Star Wars loremaster for under $20 with this stacked Humble Bundle

For just $18 (£14.04) you can get 35 books absolutely jam packed with behind the scenes info from all three Star Wars trilogies, the standalone movies Rogue One and Han Solo, and TV series including The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars. The Essential Star Wars Insider Collection is available right now on Humble Bundle, collecting almost fifty years of Jedi secrets from the pages of the famous Star Wars magazine.

As a hobby gaming site, Wargamer usually covers Star Wars board games, Star Wars Lego sets, or the Star Wars Legion roadmap – but we had to call this out. Our love of Star Wars tabletop games comes from a love of the movies, and this Humble Book Bundle offers a frankly silly number of eBooks that delve deep into the making of the movies and TV series at a low price.

In fact there's so much stuff in the bundle, we've broken down the volumes by theme:

Movies

Star Wars: A New Hope, the Official Celebration

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 40th Anniversary Special

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 40th Anniversary Special

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the Official Collector's Edition

Star Wars: The Age of Resistance, the Official Collector's Edition

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Ultimate Guide

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: the Official Collector's Edition

Solo, a Star Wars Story, the Ultimate Guide

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the Official Mission Debrief

TV series

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guide to Season One

Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Season One Volume One

Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Season One Volume Two

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guide to Season Two

Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Season Two Volume One

Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Season Two Volume Two

Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Collection

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Collector's Edition

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Official Collector's Edition

Interview collections

Star Wars: The Galaxy's Greatest Heroes

Star Wars: The Galaxy's Greatest Villains

Fiction

Star Wars Insider Fiction Collection Volume One

Star Wars Insider Fiction Collection Volume Two

Star Wars: The High Republic: Starlight Stories

Star Wars: The High Republic: Tales of Enlightenment

The Best of Star Wars Insider

Volume 1

Volume 2

Volume 3

Volume 4

Volume 5: Lords of the Sith

Volume 6: Heroes of the Force

Volume 7: Icons of the Galaxy

Volume 8: The Saga Begins

Volume 9: The Original Trilogy

Volume 10: Rogues, Scoundrels, and Bounty Hunters

Volume 11: Aliens, Creatures, and Droids

If you discover something you can't believe in these books, why not come and share it with us in the official Wargamer Discord community? We're always eager to chat with other nerds.

You may be surprised by what you discover behind the scenes of Star Wars. In our interview with Casey Garske about his upcoming space dogfighting wargame Void Fighter, we learnt that the entire project was inspired by a single production illustration from Return of the Jedi – check out our interview with Garske to find out what it was.