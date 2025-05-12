Become a Star Wars loremaster for under $20 with this stacked Humble Bundle

For just $18 (£14.04) you can get 35 books absolutely jam packed with behind the scenes info from all three Star Wars trilogies, the standalone movies Rogue One and Han Solo, and TV series including The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars. The Essential Star Wars Insider Collection is available right now on Humble Bundle, collecting almost fifty years of Jedi secrets from the pages of the famous Star Wars magazine.
As a hobby gaming site, Wargamer usually covers Star Wars board games, Star Wars Lego sets, or the Star Wars Legion roadmap – but we had to call this out. Our love of Star Wars tabletop games comes from a love of the movies, and this Humble Book Bundle offers a frankly silly number of eBooks that delve deep into the making of the movies and TV series at a low price.
In fact there's so much stuff in the bundle, we've broken down the volumes by theme:
Movies
- Star Wars: A New Hope, the Official Celebration
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 40th Anniversary Special
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 40th Anniversary Special
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the Official Collector's Edition
- Star Wars: The Age of Resistance, the Official Collector's Edition
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Ultimate Guide
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: the Official Collector's Edition
- Solo, a Star Wars Story, the Ultimate Guide
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the Official Mission Debrief
TV series
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guide to Season One
- Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Season One Volume One
- Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Season One Volume Two
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guide to Season Two
- Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Season Two Volume One
- Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Season Two Volume Two
- Star Wars Insider Presents: The Mandalorian Collection
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Collector's Edition
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Official Collector's Edition
Interview collections
- Star Wars: The Galaxy's Greatest Heroes
- Star Wars: The Galaxy's Greatest Villains
Fiction
- Star Wars Insider Fiction Collection Volume One
- Star Wars Insider Fiction Collection Volume Two
- Star Wars: The High Republic: Starlight Stories
- Star Wars: The High Republic: Tales of Enlightenment
The Best of Star Wars Insider
- Volume 1
- Volume 2
- Volume 3
- Volume 4
- Volume 5: Lords of the Sith
- Volume 6: Heroes of the Force
- Volume 7: Icons of the Galaxy
- Volume 8: The Saga Begins
- Volume 9: The Original Trilogy
- Volume 10: Rogues, Scoundrels, and Bounty Hunters
- Volume 11: Aliens, Creatures, and Droids
