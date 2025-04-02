Star Wars Legion is back, baby, and 2025 is the perfect year to start

In the space of one Adepticon presentation, Atomic Mass Games sent our hopes for Star Wars: Legion into hyperspace. The firm has outlined a packed schedule of new models, quality resculpts, and re-releases of out-of-production kits, all led by four incredibly priced starter sets that will be available by the fall this year. It’s the kind of transformative release line-up that could bring thousands of new players into the game.

Star Wars: Legion has been meandering through a painful upgrade from its original ruleset to a revised edition, and from ‘restic’ miniatures to proper injection molded polystyrene kits, for around a year.

Knowing that it planned to release new versions of kits with updated rules cards and packaging, AMG made the retailer-friendly decision to stop producing old kits well before revised edition packs were available, so game stores had a chance to sell off older kits.

This has made parts of the model range for the game increasingly inaccessible, as kits with original rules and packaging simply aren’t available. Even starter sets have become hard to find. It’s no surprise that some fans and outsiders have speculated that the game is in trouble.

But the Star Wars Legion release roadmap that AMG revealed at Adepticon should bury that concern. The 2025 release schedule is jam packed with re-issues of old kits with new rules cards, resculpts of older units, and even more new releases, while 2026 will see re-releases of old kits jump into hyperspace.

The centerpiece of AMG’s announcements at Adepticon was a series of four new single player Star Wars Legion starter sets. Each starter contains a 600 point army of at least 36 miniatures, plus all the cards, tokens, movement tools, order markers, and so on needed to play.

They’re ready to use in smaller Recon games, and make up more than half of the forces you need to field an army for a full sized game. They are also priced incredibly aggressively, at $94.95. Judged purely in terms of miniatures per dollar, these force-push the Warhammer 40k starter sets off a cliff.

We don’t know the prices outside the USA yet – parent company Asmodee distributes the sets internationally, and import duties and shipping costs may well affect prices overseas. The Legion starter sets are competing on price against Warhammer 40k Combat Patrols, and that may temper how Asmodee prices them internationally.

AMG has also affirmed a customer-friendly commitment to providing the game’s rules and cards for free in a digital format. AMG started doing this to give existing players access to the revised cards for their first edition armies.

AMG plans to release purchasable decks of the second edition cards for first edition players to get nicely printed replacements, but it isn’t removing the free print-and-play variants from its website. Even new ‘universal’ card packs and the cards for future model releases will be available as print-and-play variants.

Star Wars Legion has always had a great IP behind it. The recent resculpts of the iconic Stormtroopers and Rebel Troopers are proof of how well the designers can execute on classic Star Wars designs. When the new starter sets draw in new players, they’ll find a bounty of quality kits being (re)released every month.

In short, if you’re thinking of giving Star Wars: Legion a try, 2025 is going to be the year for you. You don’t even have to hold off on purchasing first edition kits (unless you want to wait for a resculpt), as you can print replacements for the out of date unit cards in the box. The only real question is, will you be on the dark side, or the light?

