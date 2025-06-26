The Star Wars Legion model for the A-A5 Speeder Truck will be available to pre-order from June 26, after a lengthy absence from store shelves. This hovering transport vehicle is used by both the Rebel Alliance and the mercenaries of the Shadow Collective, who have to make do with whatever armored support they can salvage together - which is why this supposed war-machine looks more like a Winnebago.

For a year and a bit Star Wars Legion has been moving to a revised rule set, with updated rules cards for all units. While the new rules and rules cards are available for free from publisher Atomic Mass Games' website, the firm has stopped production of first edition kits, stating that this is to allow retailers to sell through old stock before revised edition products are available.

So a lot of the releases on the Star Wars Legion roadmap for 2025 and 2026 are reissues of old kits, whether they feature updated sculpts for the models or just new rules cards. The A-A5 kit remains exactly the same, but comes with its revised second edition rules cards. According to the announcement blogpost on the AMG website it's already up for pre-order, but when we wrote this article it wasn't showing up on the Asmodee webstore.

I think this kit looks dumb as hell, and I absolutely love it. The A-A5 originated in West End Games Star Wars RPG, rather than any of the movies, and it has always been described as a commercial vehicle that gets repurposed for paramilitary uses. Whish is why it looks like a mobile home with grav repulsors.

No, I'll go one further - it looks like a Star Wars artist watched Mel Brooke's Star Wars parody film 'Space Balls', saw Lone Starr's space Winnebago, and decided to make it part of Star Wars canon. That's the kind of absurdist energy I can respect.

In game, the A-A5 is an armored transport that lets Rebel and Shadow Collective armies move heavy hitting infantry up the field in relative safety. It has one hard point that can mount a decent gun, which is very important for the Rebels who lack many other ranged anti-tank options. The truck makes a big contribution as a force multiplier and command element, with upgrade slots for a pilot, two crew, and comms systems.

Do you have an A-A5, or are you planning to get one? Are you going to paint it like a Winnebago? If you do pick up this kit, share your WIP shots in the official Wargamer Discord community, we'd love to see them.

