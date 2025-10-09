Join us for a special Star Wars: Legion community AMA with Atomic Mass Games

On Thursday October 16 you can join the team from Atomic Mass Games for a live Star Wars Legion AMA session in the Wargamer Discord community, to ask them your Legion questions ahead of all the big reveals at Mini-Stravaganza. We'll be welcoming VP of creative development and strategy Will Shick and game development director Will Pagani to our events lounge, where they'll answer your questions and share insights into the creative process behind the game's latest developments - and there are prizes to be won!

The AMA will take place from 11:30 AM PST / 2:30 PM EST / 19:30 UK time on Thursday, October 16. If you want to get involved, just make sure you're part of the Wargamer Discord community. I'll be your host - submit your questions in the live AMA chat and I'll put them to Will and Will - and you'll be in with a chance of winning some nifty prizes.

First, there's a new Star Wars Legion starter set of the winner's choice to give away. All you have to do is sign up to the Wargamer Discord using the Gleam competition link below - and yes, you can enter if you're already a member of our Discord. You can get extra chances to win by joining other social platforms.



Wargamer - Star Wars Legion AMA prize draw





We also have a second shiny new starter set to give away to a random member of the audience who participates in chat during the AMA - and some bonus prizes as well! You've got to be in it to win it, so make sure you're there.

The new Star Wars Legion starter sets are a cracking starting point for the game. If you want to learn more about what's in each of them, and how they work on the tabletop, check out our interviews with Will and Will covering the Rebel Alliance, Galactic Empire, Separatist Alliance, and Galactic Republic.

The next big event in the Star Wars Legion calendar will be AMG's in-house Mini-Stravaganza on November 15. We'll be watching it avidly - it's the next place that we'll get updates to the Star Wars Legion release roadmap. Unless the Wills let something slip during our AMA…

Come and join us in the Wargamer Discord community, and we'll see you there!