Star Wars Legion fan turns his vast Lego minifig collection into playable armies

Star Wars Legion may have a dedicated model range with detailed miniatures of all your favorite characters, vehicles, and war machines from the movies and TV series, but that's not the only way to play the game. When Redditor TuringMarkov looked at his collection of Star Wars Lego kits, which he'd built up over a lifelong fandom, he realised he already had several Legion armies ready to go.

In fact, he was able to recreate the contents of the (now retired) Clone Wars era Star Wars Legion starter sets for both the Republic and the Separatist Alliance. "The armies are now around 600-650 points, depending on the cards and upgrades that you add to the units", TuringMarkov (who prefers to be known by his Reddit handle) explains.

He's been collecting Star Wars Lego sets since he was six, so in a sense he's been building this project "21 years by now" - though he says that assembling the models and sourcing the components he was missing, like bases for the models, "Only took me like two months".

A lot of the Legion range is very hard to get hold of at the moment, with first edition kits out of print. Publisher Atomic Mass games has a comprehensive Star Wars Legion roadmap which explains when kits will be coming back into stock, with new packaging and revised rules cards, but for the time being list-building options are a little constrained. Is Lego Legion an alternative?

TuringMarkov "Did the math for building the Imperial starter set emulating the exact content of the Legion core set" - Vader, 14 Stormtroopers, and a Scout trooper on speeder bike - and estimates that "buying them from FB marketplace and second-hand vendors would cost around $50-$60".

For the most part he's used stock minifigs for his force, though he's bought some aftermarket upgrades such as the droid backpacks "For the sake of immersion, they look far better than the ones made by Lego". And for scale purposes he's used community generated designs for some of the vehicles.

"Needless to say that this is only for matches with friends and out of the circuit", TuringMarkov says, "But I felt it was a way to make use of these lads that I've been collecting since I was six".

