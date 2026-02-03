Star Wars Legion drops new Battle of Hoth army boxes, starring revamped Vader and Leia

Preorders are open for new Star Wars Legion boxes featuring Battle of Hoth models, including some fresh takes on famous characters.

Star Wars Legion art showing the Battle of Hoth
Star Wars: Legion 

What's the best battle in Star Wars? Let's say it together. 3…2…1… Battle of Scarif - of course! Anyway, Star Wars Legion has just revealed two new Battle of Hoth army boxes, one for each side of the snowy skirmish, and though releasing on April 3 this year, they're available to preorder on Asmodee's webstore right now.

The Echo Base Defenders and Blizzard Force army boxes both contain 600-point Recon-level armies, with a special alternate sculpt for Darth Vader or Leia Organa. The boxes cost $139.99 each, and for that you get a decent sized force.

The rebel army has:

  • 20 Rebel Veterans
  • 2 Tauntaun Riders
  • 2 Medium Blaster Troopers
  • R2-D2
  • C-3P0
  • Alternate Leia Organa

While the empire force has:

  • 22 Snowtroopers
  • 11 Stormtroopers
  • 2 Imperial Probe Droids
  • Alternate Darth Vader

Two Star Wars Legion army boxes

It seems the goodies have more variety, but the baddies win on model count. Overall, however, both boxes should provide a decent saving over buying the models separately, so the question will be: are these the models you're looking for?

The other question that springs to mind is: why aren't these guys on snowy bases? Did the painter even watch Empire Strikes Back?

Unlike previous Star Wars Legion army boxes, it looks like these kits aren't intended as starter sets. Asmodee's description suggests they include dice and tools, but the word on the street is that's not actually the case. We've reached out to Atomic Mass to double check this.

It's also worth noting that although the empire box shares a name with a particular Star Wars Legion Battle Force (Blizzard Force), it does not contain the units needed to legally field that force, since it's missing a support. You'd need to add a Speeder Bike or E-Web Heavy Blaster Team of your own to this list to field that force.

What do you think of the new Star Wars Legion boxes? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.

