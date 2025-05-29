As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

This eye-popping Ewok army for Star Wars Legion is a force of lethal Care Bears

Minis For War commission painting studio explains how it got such vibrant colors for this Care Bear inspired Star Wars Legion army.

Minisforwar photograph of two Star Wars Legion minis (a wookie in an AT-ST walker, left and an ewok, right) painted in vibrant colors to resemble Care Bears
Star Wars: Legion 

The Ewoks are both the cutest, and most disturbing, part of the original Star Wars trilogy – a tribal society of furry teddy bears who cook and eat sentient creatures, and successfully fight back against Imperial Stormtroopers with basic spears and guerrilla tactics. This amazing custom army for Star Wars Legion is the work of Minis For War Commission painting studio, and it ramps up the cognitive dissonance even further by turning the violent teddies into brightly colored Care Bears!

"This commission was genuinely unique", a spokesperson from Minis For War (MFW) tells Wargamer. "The brief came from a client who regularly plays Star Wars Legion with his wife, and they had a crazy idea to make Ewoks like the Care Bears!". "It matched our vibe", MFW adds, "so we cracked straight into the order".

The studio was "largely given creative freedom" in how it completed the project, though there were a few specifications for characters, "like painting the Ewok Chief [to be] inspired by Tenderheart Bear".

Minisofwar photograph of four Star Wars Legion minis, painted in vibrant colors to resemble Care Bears. From left to right: an ewok, C3PO, an ewok, R2D2

If you're wondering how to paint miniatures with colors as vibrant as these, MFW says it "involves a few key steps". The firm advises "applying a solid white base layer on top of the black one" which "helps colors pop and stay vivid". To achieve the highly saturated color finish, the firm uses "Liquitex Inks and Army Painter Speedpaints".

MFM is based in Bialystok, Poland, but it serves clients from all over the world. You can find more examples of its signature bright and bold style on its website and on its Instagram.

Minisofwar photo of a Star Wars Legion ewok army painted in vibrant colors to resemble Care Bears

Wargamer covers a lot of passion projects that are the work of a single fan, but the process for a commission painting studio is different. MFW has a dedicated Assembling Team who "carefully clean up each figure, assemble the models properly, and ensure everything is ready for painting".

Those get handed on to the studio painters, and once the painting is finished, the miniatures receive individual handmade bases, plus a professional photo shoot. "Typically, a full army project like this takes around 50-80 hours of dedicated teamwork", MFW's spokesperson says.

Minisofwar photo of 14 Star Wars Legion miniatures showing infantry painted in vibrant colors

