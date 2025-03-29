Newly revealed Star Wars Legion kits let you build custom Jedi to lead your army

Atomic Mass games has revealed four new character expansion boxes for Star Wars Legion, one for each of the main factions. Each box builds two models using a variety of different weapon options and accessories, letting players create truly custom Commanders and Operatives to lead their forces.

Star Wars Legion is set in one of the greatest sci-fi universes out there, and part of what makes it so fun is commanding iconic heroes and villains from the movies and expanded universe on the tabletop. But that has always made it tricky for players to put a truly personal stamp on their army. Customizable hero models are a great answer to that.

They also open up more design space for the game developers. Although Darth Vader can be customised with upgrade cards, he’s always going to be a terrifying melee bruiser with great force powers, and not a reserved support fighter. These new units have customizable loadouts that will let players build a hero who can fit a specific role for their force, supporting their preferred playstyle.

Unveiled by Atomic Mass Games at Adepticon 2025 on Friday, each of the new character sets will contain two models with a variety of different construction options, as well as new unit cards, upgrades, and command cards. The Super Tactical Command droid is particularly gnarly, as it comes with options for spider legs and blaster cannons for arms.

The four new Star Wars Legion expansion boxes will be:

Rebel Alliance: Customizable Rebel Officer and Rebel Agent

Customizable Rebel Officer and Rebel Agent Galactic Empire: Customizable Imperial Officer and Imperial Agent

Customizable Imperial Officer and Imperial Agent Galactic Republic: Customizable Jedi General and Jedi Knight

Customizable Jedi General and Jedi Knight Separatist Alliance: Customizable Super Tactical Command Droids

The kits will be released at the same time as the new Star Wars Legion starter sets, also unveiled at Adepticon, and due for release in the Summer to Fall of 2025.

Like the freshly pre-orderable new Stormtroopers and Rebel troopers (and all the new kits coming for Star Wars Legion) these models are made from hard plastic, instead of the softer PVC used for the original models when Legion was first launched by Fantasy Flight Games in 2018.

If you want some handy tips for painting character figures incredibly fast, site editor Alex has a handy guide on how to quickly paint Count Dooku that has plenty of applicable techniques. Or if you’re a big fan of Star Wars on the tabletop in general and want more recommendations, check out our guide to the best Star Wars board games.

And, while we’re celebrating a big night for Star Wars Legion, let’s just pour one out for Star Wars X-Wing – a fantastic, landmark tabletop game that looks to be having its final competitive hurrah at this year’s Adepticon.