This Game Nerdz Autumn Sale is a MUST for Star Wars Legion fans

Dozens of Star Wars games, including Legion, are on massive discounts over at the Game Nerdz store. The Texas-based board game supplier has hundreds of items on sale for its Fall Madness sale. If you live in the United States, then this is a great opportunity to pick up some Star Wars board games at a huge discount, among other offerings.

Top among the wishlist for Star Wars fans should be the Star Wars Legion sets and miniatures. Some of the best Star Wars board games are at a generous 50% off, and it's not just no-named Glupp Sleazos either. Big names include Commander units for Anakin Skywalker and Han Solo, all ranging around $10.

Meanwhile, fans who prefer squad-based miniatures games such as Warhammer 40k: Kill Team should check out Star Wars: Shatterpoint. Squads featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi and Count Dooku are also at 50% off, and is a great introductory title to the world of war games. If nothing else, it's more intricately made Star Wars miniatures for your collection, especially for fans of the Clone Wars era.

Besides these war games, other iconic Star Wars board games are on sale too. Titles such as Star Wars: Unlimited and Star Wars: Rebellion are on generous discounts too. Star War: Rebellion - Rise of the Empire is an absolute must for fans of Andor and Rogue One. Let's be real here, Rogue One, thanks to the lack of magical space wizards, fits the tone of a strategy game best of all the movies.

The Game Nerdz Fall Sale ends on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

As with any sale, it's likely items will only be available while stocks last, so make a decision fast.

While it's no hive of scum and villainy, there's plenty of colorful characters over at the Wargamer Discord. If you want some other interesting strategy games, the best strategy board games guide will get that brain ticking.