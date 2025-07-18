Star Wars Legion's Wheel Bike General Grievous hits pre-order, plus much more

Star Wars Legion's much anticipated new model for General Grievous riding a TSMEU-6 Wheel Bike is available to pre-order from the Asmode North America webstore, and will release on November 7. The sinister general is among a wave of upcoming releases for the Clone Wars era which had their launch dates and price points revealed this week.

This new version of Grievous was first announced by publisher Atomic Mass Gamesat the end of March, when it revealed the Star Wars Legion roadmap for the next two years at Adepticon. The Asmodee USA webstore lists the kit for $59.99, but it isn't yet up on the UK webstore, so we can't confirm the UK price or release date.

Two other Separatist Alliance kits are confirmed to release on the same date as the monowheeling general: the customisable Super Tactical Command Droid box set, which retails at $39.99, and the B1 Battle Droids squad pack, which retails at $54.99.

A word of advice for new players - the Separatist Alliance starter set contains as many B1 droids as two B1 Battle Droid squad packs, plus a unit of Droidekas, a unit of B2 Super Battle Droids, General Grievous (on foot), range rulers, tokens, and cards, and is on pre-order for $99.99. It's much better value for money to buy multiple starter sets rather than extra B1 boxes.

The release dates for several new Galactic Republic units were also added to the Star Wars Legion section of the Asmodee webstore this week. A unit of Arc Troopers will be available on October 31 for $54.99, followed by Clone Troopers and Clone Trooper Marksmen on November 7, also $54.99 each. The customizable Jedi Knight and General pack also drops the same day, costing $39.99.

As with the Separatists, most new players will be better off buying the Galactic Republic starter set rather than any of the standalone boxes, as it contains one unit of Arc Troopers, two units of Clone Troopers, a unit of ARF troopers, a Jedi unit leader, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, for $99.99. The single unit boxes are relevant to players who want precisely one more unit to expand their army, and don't have a use for any of the other contents.

Begun, the Clone War has… or at least, it will have by early November. If you're planning to pick up any of these sets, or you have an immaculate Legion army to share, come and drop us a line in the official Wargamer Discord community.

Wincing at the prices for expanding a wargames army? Our guide to the best Star Wars board games is packed with great titles - even the most expensive is cheaper than completing a full 1,000 point Legion force (though the new starter sets get you more than half the way there).