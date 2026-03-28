Star Wars Legion announces a whole Mandalorian army AND flying vehicles at Adepticon 2026

This is the Way! Atomic Mass Games has announced an entire new army for Star Wars Legion: the Mandalorian Clans. In any ordinary showcase that would be the biggest news, but AMG had even more to offer for Star Wars fans - the reveal that flying vehicle units will swoop into Legion as a brand new unit type in 2027.

Atomic Mass Games revealed its plans for Star Wars Legion during its roadmap presentation this Friday at Adepticon. Details about the new flier units are thin on the ground - each faction is going to get one. AMG has shown off what is clearly a Fang fighter for the Mandalorians in a video teaser, and confirmed that a T-65 X-Wing will arrive in 2027. Expect flying vehicles for every faction.

The new Mandalorian army can field any of the game's existing Mandalorian units, which will be getting new army-specific unit cards via a print-and-play faction PDF. That's only the start: there's a whole wave of new Mandalorian minis, set to arrive this June.

The core of the release is a new multi-purpose Mandalorian Warriors box set, which can can actually build three different units: the inexperienced Initiates, tempered and jump-pack equipped Warriors, and elite Clan Kryze Veterans. The Kryze veterans can even fight alongside both Rebels and the Galactic Republic.

The first place the new infantry kit will appear is a standalone Mandalorian army starter set. That's also going to contain a unique sculpt for Din Djarin and Grogu, plus a brand new miniature for The Armorer.

That's not all. Just like the recent custom character boxes for the existing armies, there's going to be a new custom Mandalorian leader set. This will allow you to build a Clan Leader and a Hunter - which can also be fielded as a mercenary Bounty Hunter for any other faction.

As for named characters, fans can expect a set of four characters in the Mandalorian Leaders box: Bo Katan Kryze and Axe Woves, who can also fight as mercenaries for the Republic or Rebellions, and true Mandalore loyalists The Armorer and Paz Vizsla.

The Clans are going to have a big role in how the new Mandalorian army plays - clans Wrenn, Covert, Saxon, and Kryze will all have distinctive play styles. But if you prefer to follow your own interpretation of the Way, you're in luck - you can create your own custom Clan by choosing from a set of clan traits and abilities.

The next place to look out for Star Wars: Legion news will be a developer update livestream on April 21.

Are you set on founding your own Clan? Or are you planning to destroy the noble hosts of Mandalore? Come and join the chat in the Wargamer Discord community!