Star Wars Legion exclusive - Atomic Mass Games reveals Solo's Imperial Mud Troopers!

On Thursday, Wargamer welcomed two of Atomic Mass Games' head honchos - creative VP Will Shick and Game Development Director Will Pagani - to answer questions about Star Wars Legion in a live AMA in our community Discord. We had a blast, with the two Wills answering audience questions covering everything from game design to Mexican spice mix - and to cap everything off, the duo revealed the key art for the new Mud Troopers, an upcoming core unit for the Galactic Empire.

Mud Troopers (official designation - Swamp Troopers) made their cinematic debut in Solo: a Star Wars story. They're practically a penal unit. Insubordinate Imperial naval cadets like the young Han Solo are reassigned to the swamp troopers for onerous and lethal operations, including swamp warfare, mountain assaults, and trench fighting. They've got special breathing apparatus but not much else going for them.

Sadly, Will and Will didn't let on much about how these guys will function in Star Wars Legion. They're going to be a new core unit for the Empire, and they will feature a new keyword - but what that is hasn't yet been revealed.

AMG will have a lot more to show from the Star Wars Legion roadmap on November 15 during its annual online Ministravaganza presentation. Expect recaps of what's been released so far, updates on things that were announced at GenCon, and new reveals looking further ahead into 2026 and beyond. The studio started Ministravaganza in 2021 when COVID lockdowns put paid to the entire festival circuit, and has been running the virtual convention ever since.

If you're interested in what else the Wills had to say during the AMA, check out Wargamer's YouTube channel, where the full AMA will be available to watch later, along with all the other AMAs and interviews we've hosted so far. We regularly play host to game designers, publishers, and more from games companies, so why not join the Wargamer Discord to make sure you don't miss the next one?