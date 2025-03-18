You can finally preorder Star Wars Legion’s new Stormtroopers and Rebel troopers

Fans of Star Wars Legion have been waiting for this since Atomic Mass Games first showed off painted versions of the models in July 2024: the new, resculpted, hard plastic kits for Stormtroopers and Rebel Troopers are finally available to pre-order, with a release date!

Alongside them comes the all new dual model character kit for Ahsoka Tano – as both Commander and Padawan. All three new Star Wars Legion kits went up for pre-order via Asmodee’s official store on Monday – and all three will be released on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Our last proper look at the new models was during publisher Atomic Mass’ twice yearly ‘roadmap’ for its main Star Wars miniature wargame, revealed via live stream at its Ministravaganza event in July 2024 (watch the vod above).

That stream showed off the resculpted Stormtroopers and Rebel Troopers minis, now built in hard plastic from sprues, Warhammer 40k style – a long awaited kit refresh that replaces the soft PVC plastic models we saw in the initial Legion releases, as well as other Star Wars board games.

And it was also the very first reveal of Legion’s new kit for everyone’s favorite Togruta Jedi renegade, Ahsoka Tano – including two brand new models, showing her as both a Jedi padawan and a Clone Wars commander. All three kits are now finally on the road to release (in the USA at least) – so let’s take a closer look at them.

Stormtroopers

Priced at $49.99, the new Stormtroopers unit expansion sticks to the existing ‘Corps’ unit box formula, including 11 trooper minis, enough to run it as either a full squad or smaller, 7-trooper unit.

In the box, you also get:

1 unit card

6 upgrade cards

The usual mini punch sheet of tokens

Apart from the new poses, there’s another design tweak – the squad still has two heavy weapons troopers, with one hefting an HH-12 rocket launcher – but the second now has a T-21 repeating blaster rifle instead of the DLT heavy blaster rifle in the original sculpt. The T-21 trooper was previously available as a separate model and upgrade card in the Stormtroopers Upgrade box.

Rebel troopers

The upgraded Rebel troopers box is also retailing at $49.99 for 11 minis – and, though the store page says it only has two upgrade cards, a closer look at the box photos suggests they’ll also have one unit card and six upgrade cards.

The big change here is a greater variety of head options – the original Rebel troopers were mostly humans, with a couple of Durus heads thrown in. Now you’ll get several Twi’lek head options and even a Mon Calamari dude – though it’s not clear yet whether the sprues include spares to mix and match.

Commander & Padawan Ahsoka Tano

Legion’s new Ahsoka Tano minis both have big Star Wars Shatterpoint energy. The dual model kit is retailing for $29.99 – nine bucks more than the existing single model kit. There’s a little confusion here too over what cards are included – the store page lists one unit card and three command cards, with no detail on how the two variants will fit into games.

However, a bit of image-rotating detective work on the top of the box image reveals that Ahsoka will come with five cards total, and that “Players can field Ahsoka Tano to lead their Republic force as a Commander Unit” – but you can also “add Ahsoka Tano directly to a single Clone unit as a Squad Leader upgrade”.

So we can be pretty confident that you’re getting one unit card, three command cards, and one upgrade card for plugging Ahsoka into a clone squad. What’s on those cards, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s just one more change in a big evolutionary period for Legion, which announced core rules changes, a rebrand, and incoming release roadmap last year.

While we’re waiting for that – and news on the other incoming hard-plastic kit refreshes, including the new Clone Troopers, Clone Trooper Marksmen, and Imperial Probe Droids – you can brush up on your painting skills with our complete guide to painting miniatures.

Separatist fans in particular might enjoy my recent Count Dooku painting tutorial, too. For more daily news on the Star Wars games and across the tabletop world, follow Wargamer on Google News.