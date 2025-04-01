We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Star Wars Legion’s new Imperial Scouts and Rebel Commandos on pre-order at last

Two hard plastic resculpts of classic Star Wars Legion units are up for sale, they look great, but the pricepoint is just plain weird.

Star Wars Legion models of Stormtrooper Scouts, soldiers wearing black undersuits and light white armor plates with face-covering helmets, carrying blaster rifles
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Star Wars: Legion 

New models for Stormtrooper Scouts and Rebel Commandos are up for sale on the Asmodee website. The new kits for these classic Star Wars Legion units are made from hard plastic, and contain enough models to build a full unit plus a mini fire team – but their price point is eye watering.

Both the Imperial and the Rebel units contain just seven models, plus the cards necessary to use them in a game. They’re priced at $49.99, which is competitive against a lot of Warhammer 40k kits, but compared with other Star Wars Legion products it’s quite steep. The kits for Stormtroopers and Rebel Troopers cost the same amount, but contain eleven models per box, for example.

Models of an interspecies unit of Star Wars Legion rebel commandos, rebel soldiers equipped with blaster rifles and wearing jungle camo

The models will be available on May 30. If you are thinking of buying either of these kits, you may want to wait just a little bit longer, particularly if you intend to build a larger force. Both units can be found in the upcoming new Star Wars Legion starter sets, which had their contents and MSRP confirmed during Adepticon on Friday

These new starters have been priced very aggressively, at least in the USA, going for $94.95 each. They also contain at least 36 models per kit. So for slightly less than the cost of two boxes of Scouts or Commandos, you’re getting a heaping helping of extra miniatures.

Star Wars Legion models of Stormtrooper Scouts, soldiers wearing black undersuits and light white armor plates with face-covering helmets, carrying blaster rifles

The Rebel starter set contains one unit of Rebel Commandos, plus a unit of Wookies, two units of Rebel Troopers, and a new Luke Skywalker model. The Imperial Starter set contains two units of Stormtrooper Scouts, plus two units of Stormtroopers, and a sinister new Darth Vader.

We’re updating our Star Wars Legion release date roadmap with all of the reveals from Adepticon, to give you a forward view on what’s coming for the game – and it’s very exciting. But if these wargame prices are making you feel a little bit dizzy, our guide to the best Star Wars board games has plenty of great recommendations, some of them costing less than a box of Rebel Commandos!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)