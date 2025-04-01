Star Wars Legion’s new Imperial Scouts and Rebel Commandos on pre-order at last

New models for Stormtrooper Scouts and Rebel Commandos are up for sale on the Asmodee website. The new kits for these classic Star Wars Legion units are made from hard plastic, and contain enough models to build a full unit plus a mini fire team – but their price point is eye watering.

Both the Imperial and the Rebel units contain just seven models, plus the cards necessary to use them in a game. They’re priced at $49.99, which is competitive against a lot of Warhammer 40k kits, but compared with other Star Wars Legion products it’s quite steep. The kits for Stormtroopers and Rebel Troopers cost the same amount, but contain eleven models per box, for example.

The models will be available on May 30. If you are thinking of buying either of these kits, you may want to wait just a little bit longer, particularly if you intend to build a larger force. Both units can be found in the upcoming new Star Wars Legion starter sets, which had their contents and MSRP confirmed during Adepticon on Friday

These new starters have been priced very aggressively, at least in the USA, going for $94.95 each. They also contain at least 36 models per kit. So for slightly less than the cost of two boxes of Scouts or Commandos, you’re getting a heaping helping of extra miniatures.

The Rebel starter set contains one unit of Rebel Commandos, plus a unit of Wookies, two units of Rebel Troopers, and a new Luke Skywalker model. The Imperial Starter set contains two units of Stormtrooper Scouts, plus two units of Stormtroopers, and a sinister new Darth Vader.

We’re updating our Star Wars Legion release date roadmap with all of the reveals from Adepticon, to give you a forward view on what’s coming for the game – and it’s very exciting. But if these wargame prices are making you feel a little bit dizzy, our guide to the best Star Wars board games has plenty of great recommendations, some of them costing less than a box of Rebel Commandos!