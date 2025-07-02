At last, Star Wars Legion's new rules are up for pre-order!

The revised edition of Star Wars Legion is almost fully armed and operational, as printed versions of the updated Unit Cards, Command Cards, and Upgrade Cards for all the game's existing models are now available for pre-order via the Asmodee webstore. We're inching closer to the point when Legion has fully and finally made the leap to hyperspace - or at least, finished its upgrade to a revised set of rules.

Star Wars Legion has been moving from its first edition rules to the new revised edition since July 2024, when publisher Atomic Mass Games revealed it was updating the core rules and revising every unit card to a new standard. The new rules were finalised in April this year, with AMG releasing the last set of updated cards as a free print and play download.

Now, standalone card packs are up for pre-order from the Asmodee webstore, to give players with existing model collections a professionally printed option for their rules. All the packs have a pre-order date of August 15, 2025, and range in price from $17.99 to $26.99.

So far nine packs are available: each of the four main factions gets one pack with their Command Cards, and another with their unique Unit Cards and Upgrade Cards. Then there's a single Mercenary card pack, which has all three card types for the small semi-faction.

When AMG announced the packs at Adepticon, it stated that each faction's Unit Card pack would contain enough duplicate cards for common units that most players should only need to buy one. From the product listings, it seems that the contents of each pack are the same as the print and play card sheets available on the AMG website, so check with those if you're unsure.

An essentials pack, with range rulers and order tokens, is also available to pre-order. A few key items still haven't had their release dates revealed yet, specifically the Battle Deck card pack, which has the cards and accessories for setting up missions, and the Universal Upgrade Card deck. As AMG and Asmodee reveal more information about upcoming Legion products, we'll add it to our Star Wars Legion roadmap.

Which of these packs will you be grabbing? If you've got a mighty Legion force, why not share some pictures in the dedicated army gallery in the Wargamer Discord community?

If you're a new player you can safely ignore these card packs, but you might be interested in the upcoming new starter sets. We spoke to the lead designers at AMG to learn what each pack will offer to new players - check out our interviews exploring the Galactic Empire starter set, Rebel Alliance starter set, Separatist Alliance starter set, and Galactic Republic starter set to learn more.