As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Savage Opress comes to Star Wars Legion, alongside a new mystery Separatist hero

The Star Wars Legion mini for the huge Sith warrior was on show at GenCon, alongside an updated Count Dooku - and they've got friends.

The Star Wars Legion model for Savage Opress, a huge warrior with a double-bladed lightsaber, of-yellow skin, black armor, and bony head-spurs - adapted from a Photograph by Gray Squadron Gaming
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Star Wars: Legion 

Star Wars Legion's Separatist Alliance faction is going to get a new character box set, which will contain Asajj Ventress, a new plastic sculpt for Count Dooku, a totally original mini for Savage Opress, and one more mystery character that has yet to be revealed. The new sculpts were on show at GenCon, and Atomic Mass Games' creative VP Will Shick revealed they would be part of a four model package in an interview with YouTube channel Gray Squadron Gaming.

Star Wars Legion has recently moved to a revised rule set, and publisher AMG is using this as an opportunity to resculpt some old models and rethink how certain products are packaged. The "Heroes of the Rebellion" and "Imperial High Command" character packs were big Star Wars Legion roadmap reveals at Adepticon this year, so it's no surprise then that the Separatist Alliance is getting similar treatment.

Photograph by Gray Squadron Gaming of the Star Wars Legion display case at GenCon - a new model for Savage Opress is third from left, a huge warrior with a double-bladed lightsaber, of-yellow skin, black armor, and bony head-spurs

Two of the models that will come in the expansion box were on show at GenCon. AMG actually hid the models during the press preview, but the Gray Squadron Gaming gang spotted them on Thursday 31 and took the photographs we've used in this article (thanks, guys!).

Count Dooku is a resculpt of an older figure, while Savage Opress - Darth Maul's colossal brother - is a brand new mini. The earliest Star Wars Legion miniatures were single-piece soft plastic, but all new releases are multipart hard plastic kits that come on sprues and must be constructed, just like Warhammer 40k kits or model aeroplanes.

Photograph by Gray Squadron Gaming of the Star Wars Legion display case at GenCon - bottom left is a new model for Count Dooku, standing stiffly to attention and holding his lightsaber upright in one arm as though ready to salute with it

Gray Squadron Gaming interviewed AMG's creative VP Will Shick at the show, and he confirmed that the two new minis would be boxed with the Sith Assassin Asajj Ventress, and a mystery fourth model. He wouldn't be drawn on who that will be. You can watch Gray Squadron's full interview here:

YouTube Thumbnail

We can only speculate on who that last mini might be. Jango Fett is conspicuously absent from the Legion model lineup, as are most of the members of the Separatist council, like Nute Gunray or Wat Tambor.

If you've got your own theories or wishlists for who the fourth figure should be, come and share your predictions in the Wargamer Discord community.

GenCon was a great place to be a Star Wars fan. Not only was there early stock of the new Star Wars Legion starter sets, it was the first place you could buy a copy of Star Wars: Battle of Hoth, which - as it's a slight adaptation of a game we already know is great - is a shoe-in to be one of the best Star Wars board games in years.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)