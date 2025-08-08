Savage Opress comes to Star Wars Legion, alongside a new mystery Separatist hero

Star Wars Legion's Separatist Alliance faction is going to get a new character box set, which will contain Asajj Ventress, a new plastic sculpt for Count Dooku, a totally original mini for Savage Opress, and one more mystery character that has yet to be revealed. The new sculpts were on show at GenCon, and Atomic Mass Games' creative VP Will Shick revealed they would be part of a four model package in an interview with YouTube channel Gray Squadron Gaming.

Star Wars Legion has recently moved to a revised rule set, and publisher AMG is using this as an opportunity to resculpt some old models and rethink how certain products are packaged. The "Heroes of the Rebellion" and "Imperial High Command" character packs were big Star Wars Legion roadmap reveals at Adepticon this year, so it's no surprise then that the Separatist Alliance is getting similar treatment.

Two of the models that will come in the expansion box were on show at GenCon. AMG actually hid the models during the press preview, but the Gray Squadron Gaming gang spotted them on Thursday 31 and took the photographs we've used in this article (thanks, guys!).

Count Dooku is a resculpt of an older figure, while Savage Opress - Darth Maul's colossal brother - is a brand new mini. The earliest Star Wars Legion miniatures were single-piece soft plastic, but all new releases are multipart hard plastic kits that come on sprues and must be constructed, just like Warhammer 40k kits or model aeroplanes.

Gray Squadron Gaming interviewed AMG's creative VP Will Shick at the show, and he confirmed that the two new minis would be boxed with the Sith Assassin Asajj Ventress, and a mystery fourth model. He wouldn't be drawn on who that will be. You can watch Gray Squadron's full interview here:

We can only speculate on who that last mini might be. Jango Fett is conspicuously absent from the Legion model lineup, as are most of the members of the Separatist council, like Nute Gunray or Wat Tambor.

If you've got your own theories or wishlists for who the fourth figure should be, come and share your predictions in the Wargamer Discord community.

GenCon was a great place to be a Star Wars fan. Not only was there early stock of the new Star Wars Legion starter sets, it was the first place you could buy a copy of Star Wars: Battle of Hoth, which - as it's a slight adaptation of a game we already know is great - is a shoe-in to be one of the best Star Wars board games in years.