Forge a criminal empire with this Star Wars Legion starter set at 36% off

Sure, Star Wars has always put a focus on heroes and villains – Skywalkers family, Jedi and Sith, Rebels and Empire – but the galaxy has plenty of stories beyond the main plot. And as in the movies, so in the tabletop games – if your ideal miniature wargame army is made up of scum, villainy, and morally grey vagabonds, we’ve found the perfect deal for you: a more than one-third discount when you place a back-order on the Star Wars Legion Shadow Collective starter set.

It’s no surprise that Star Wars Legion offers gameplay that makes it worthy of our best Star Wars board games list. It’s the Galaxy Far, Far Away’s greatest answer to Warhammer, offering superb miniatures and a fantastic two-player miniature wargame that is very much worth trying.

Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far for an interesting start to Star Wars Legion. The Shadow Collective Mercenary starter set is a ready-to-play army led by Darth Maul – a fan favorite Sith character who, despite his short-lived fight in the prequel, has become fully fleshed out in expanded universe media like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars comics, and more recently, the 2018 spin-off movie Solo.

The Shadow Collective is a shady, underworld army forged by Maul, which combines the forces of the most powerful criminal organizations across the galaxy. In this starter set, you’ll have everything you need to start your own Shadow Collective army – it’s 22 miniatures in total, including:

1 x Maul.

1 x Rook Kast.

1 x Black Sun Enforcer unit and Black Sun Vigo.

1 x Pyke Syndicate Foot Soldier Unit and Pyke Syndicate Capo.

1 x Mandalorian Super Commando Unit.

6 x Unit cards for those models.

30 x Upgrade cards to customize your army list.

45 x game tokens.

Besides being one of our favorite miniature wargames to play, Legion is a boon for fans who just want to collect and paint their favorite characters – it’s cheaper than most Lego Star Wars sets and far cheaper than eBay listings for the most expensive Star Wars Lego minifigures.

That’s doubly true if you start your new criminal army right here and now, as the Star Wars Legion Shadow Collective starter set is just $55.56 / £44.19 on Zatu Games, a huge 36% saving on the list price and a splendid deal – especially as this set seems to be out of stock often.

It’s worth noting that this is currently on backorder, so you won’t get your starter set right away. While Zatu Games does offer an expected restock date of Thursday, May 1, 2025 for this product, the store makes clear it could be earlier or later, depending on when it gets the stock from manufacturer Asmodee.

The Backorder Notice on the website reads: “Please note the expected date shown above is a guideline only. Backorder items will typically arrive within the next 2 months; however, in some instances, they may take longer. Any orders that contain a Backorder Item will not be dispatched until all items in the order are available.”

So if you pick up the deal, be prepared to wait at least a couple of months for your minis. However, this is still an excellent deal for a Star Wars Legion starter set – and in any case, it gives you plenty of time to grab some of the best miniature paints so you can prepare for your new army to arrive.

Speaking of painting, if this is your first wargame, you may want to read our painting miniatures guide for the best advice and guidance so you’re ready to make your villainous troops look their best.