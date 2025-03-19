German Star Wars Legion fans kitbashed Count Dooku’s Solar Sailer, and it slaps

If you’re one of the many wargamers who lives in a rural area, or somewhere that the wargaming hobby hasn’t made a big splash, you will be familiar with the frustration of finding players for your favorite game. Based in the rural north of Germany and south of Denmark, the Star Wars Legion players of ‘Deichdroiden und Küstenklone’ are getting creative, building custom tables and a nifty model of Count Doolu’s Solar Sailer to draw in new players to the hobby.

The group came together just a couple of years ago, and owes all its experience with miniature building to Star Wars Legion. That makes their plans rather ambitious.

On March 29 they will bring three demonstration tables to the small ‘German-Danish Gamesday’ event in the border town of Niebüll, recreating iconic scenes from the Star Wars universe – the Geonosis Arena, Droid Factory, and a large hangar.

Wargamer discovered the club thanks to Redditor u/Then_Strike5277, who created the custom Solar Sailer model and the group’s Geonosis table. The basic structure for Count Dooku’s personal craft was created using a 3D printer, modified with fillers and greenstuff, and then fitted with LED lights.

Then_Strike used Wookipedia and Jedipedia to get the correct dimensions for the Sailer. He says that “hand-cutting the surfaces to create deeper textures” was the hardest part of the build.

The droid pilot in its glass bubble took a bit more ingenuity. “This figure consists of parts from various Star Wars Legion miniatures and model airplanes”, Then_Strike says, and “the legs were crafted from the movement tool of the game”.

Snubfighters, shuttles, and other small craft are such an iconic part of the Star Wars galaxy, but it’s understandable that only the A-Wing really has an official model for Legion. Most of them are dogfighters, bombers, or large transports, not ground support craft that make sense in a land wargame. But they make for fantastic scene-setting terrain, and a real statement piece to accompany a named Jedi.

