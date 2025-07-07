Star Wars Legion's new starter set release dates revealed!

The new Star Wars Legion starter sets will be released in two waves, with the Age of Rebellion armies dropping on September 19, and the Clone Wars armies available on October 17, according to product listings on the Asmodee UK webstore.

Generally, Asmodee puts Star Wars Legion products on sale globally at more or less the same time. That was disrupted this spring due to tariffs on imports from China into the US, which resulted in delays to certain products making it to America. However, since then revised rules card decks have gone up for pre-order, and the release dates are once more synchronised between the US and UK.

The new starter sets were the most exciting thing that development studio Atomic Mass Games revealed on the Star Wars Legion roadmap during Adepticon earlier this year. Each box contains at least 35 miniatures, rules cards, tokens, dice, range rulers, and a mission pack - everything needed to field an army for a 600 point game.

I was very impressed by the value proposition in these packs when the US price of $95 was revealed, compared to Warhammer 40k starter sets. I'm glad to see that low cost has translated outside the US market, at least as far as the UK - they're listed at £84.99 on the Asmodee UK webstore.

The comparable 'starter army in a box' 40k Combat Patrol sets have an MSRP of $170 or £100. They contain a similar quantity of plastic (if not as many individual minis), but players need to buy rules separately, plus the minor costs of dice and a tape measure. Critically, these Star Wars starter sets make up 60% of a full army - Combat patrols make up way less.

Wargamer spoke to AMG's Creative and Development VP Will Shick and Lead Development Director Will Pagani about each of the sets, to give beginners an overview of their playstyle, strengths, and weaknesses. Check out our articles about the Galactic Empire starter set and the Rebel Alliance starter set, which will be available in September; and our articles on the Separatist Alliance starter set and Galactic Republic starter set, which will arrive in October.

