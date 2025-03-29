Star Wars Legion unveils new starter sets at jaw droppingly low prices

Atomic Mass Games has announced the full contents and MSRP for its new Star Wars Legion starter sets, set to release in the Spring or Summer this year, during a presentation to fans at Adepticon this Friday. Each of the new starter sets contains a 600 point army of hard plastic miniatures, ready to play ‘recon’ level games right out of the box, and costs just $95.

Four new Star Wars Legion starter sets have been revealed. According to AMG, these will be balanced against one another for use in Recon games. The starter sets will be available starting later this year – with the Rebels and Empire dropping in Q3 (July – September) and the Republic and Separatists following them up in Q4 (October – December).

AMG released a snazzy unveiling trailer for the new starter army boxes alongside its Adepticon presentation – watch it here:

That $95 price point, shared with Wargamer by AMG, is very competitive in the wargames market: Games Workshop’s equivalent starter products – its Warhammer 40k Combat Patrol and Age of Sigmar Spearhead boxes – cost $170 in America. Heck, some of the bigger games on our guide to the best Star Wars board games cost more than a new Legion starter set will.

Here’s what’s inside the new Star Wars Legion starter sets:

Rebel Alliance Starter Set

The Star Wars Legion Rebel Alliance Starter Set contains 36 models:

Luke Skywalker

22 Rebel Troopers

6 Wookie Warriors

7 Rebel Commandos

Tokens, measuring sticks, and game cards

Galactic Empire

The Star Wars Legion Galactic Empire Starter Set contains 37 models:

Darth Vader

22 Storm Troopers

14 Scout Troopers

Tokens, measuring sticks, and game cards

Galactic Republic

The Star Wars Legion Galactic Republic Starter Set contains 38 models:

Obi Wan Kenobi

22 clone troopers

7 ARC troopers

7 ARF troopers

Jedi Guardian upgrade, who can be attached to ARC or ARF troopers

Tokens, measuring sticks, and game cards

Separatist Alliance

The Star Wars Legion Separatist Alliance Starter Set contains 39 models:

General Grievous

30 B1 Battle Droids – these are a re-engineered hard plastic sprue

2 Droidekas

6 B2 Super Battle Droids

Tokens, measuring sticks, and game cards

We don’t yet know what the price for these sets will be outside the USA, since that is set by owner Asmodee’s regional distribution channels. But from this low starting point, it seems likely these Star Wars starter boxes will be highly competitively priced versus GW’s choices for the Warhammer 40k factions – at least outside the UK.

This wasn’t all of what AMG revealed at Adepticon, either – we’re getting some sweet customizable commander / operative kits to create unique force leaders, too. Keep an eye on our complete Star Wars Legion roadmap, where we’ll keep track of everything that’s coming up – and when we can expect it to make landfall.

In the meantime, you can get a little inspiration from our 3-hour Count Dooku painting tutorial, or even go for something dead easy with B1 Battle Droids – by far the lowest effort miniature painting project we’ve ever encountered.

And, while it’s going to be a night to remember for Star Wars Legion fans, let’s never forget the venerable Star Wars X-Wing – a wonderful, world-beating tabletop game for which this year’s Adepticon looks to be a final competitive swansong.