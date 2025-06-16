As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

This space shipwreck terrain is perfect for Star Wars Legion games on Jakku

This 3D printed wargame scenery Kickstarter has me dreaming of epic Legion tables for Jakku's starship graveyard from The Force Awakens.

Star Wars Legion terrain - Darth Vader advances through the engine of a crashed space ship
Star Wars: Legion 

Like me - and indeed science fiction in general - Star Wars loves starship graveyards. Rusty, looted carcasses of miles long star destroyers make for haunting, exciting backdrops - remember all those magnificent wide shots in the first 30 minutes of Episode VII: The Force Awakens? The moment I saw those scenes, I wanted a tabletop setup like that for Star Wars Legion (and honestly other wargames too). Now, this new Kickstarter for 3D printable terrain offers the best option I've seen so far.

Official releases for Star Wars Legion are in a bit of a lull at the moment: new players are well advised to wait for the good value new starter sets coming this Fall, while existing players have no choice but to wait for the reissues of old kits that are scheduled to appear on the Star Wars Legion roadmap over the next couple of years. It's a time to clear your painting backlog - or build that dream scenery set you've always wanted!

Scrap Hunting 3D printed wargames terrain which looks like a mass of components from a crashed space ship - perfect for Star Wars Legion

There are quite a few third party Star Wars Legion terrain sets that look like ruined space ships, and plenty of 'space dungeon' tile systems out there for building space ship interiors, but the 'Scrap Hunting' scenery set by TellUsWargames is the first I've seen that successfully blends the two.

This modular system has one crucial difference from other similar kits: angled supporting walls which let you cant the floors of the wreck at an angle. Just that little change, and the transitional floor tiles which appear to be buried under displaced sand, really sell the fantasy that this terrain is just broken pieces of something much larger that is now mostly buried under the sands of the desert.

TellUsWargames seems to be a proper mom-and-pop outfit, as the very home-made trailer video above demonstrates. The Kickstarter for Scrap Hunting runs until  2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10 PM BST on Saturday July 5, and it costs $38 (£29) to get the full core set plus any stretch goals. The models will be supplied as STLs so you'll need access to an FDM 3D printer to actually make the models.

We haven't tested the set, so we can't confirm how well it prints - we also haven't checked if the angle the floors are pitched at is so steep that models are at risk of sliding. They should be fine, as the slope is 10°. That's less than the magic 15° number that master hobbyist Uncle Eric identified in his great video on building wargaming hills:

The set would work really well in several other games: as sections of ruined hive dome in Necromunda, a bomb blasted Vault in Fallout: Factions, or just a new addition to your Warhammer 40k terrain collection.

But when I saw the giant breached reactor, my immediate thought was of the amazing landscape of fallen Star Destroyers at the start of The Force Awakens  - a thought that was immediately displaced by a memory of Unkar Plutt rumbling "One quarter portion" from his giant unsettling face.

Have you seen an even better ruined space ship scenery set? Have you created something like this yourself by mounting some other scenery at an angle? We'd love to hear about it in the official Wargamer Discord community!

Given how many of the best board games are themed around picking stuff up and delivering it, I'm disappointed that there isn't a Star Wars board game about racing through the spaceship ruins on Jakku in search of loot… but a nerd can dream.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)