Nab 25% off Star Wars Outer Rim, an underrated tabletop scoundrel simulator

Star Wars: Outer Rim has a well deserved place in our guide to the best Star Wars board games – it's packed with character. Each player is trying to become the most famous ne'er-do-well in all of the galaxy, stepping into the squeaky leather shoes of famous Star Wars characters, from Han Solo to Boba Fett.

The unique curved board represents the Outer Rim as a band of planets connected by hyperspace routes – but more significant for your adventure is the web of contacts scattered across these worlds. Each contact provides you with a unique encounter from a large deck: these might set you up with jobs, give you bounties to hunt down, or even an opportunity to add their unique skills to your crew.

This meshes nicely with the multiplayer side of the game. You're competing with other players to build a reputation, but that doesn't always mean direct conflict – in fact you can even loan one another money or grant favors to call in later. But if the target of your bounty happens to be on another player's crew, you've got no choice but to hunt them down…

There's a wide array of options when it comes to building your reputation: collecting bounties, smuggling illegal goods, triumphing against the most dangerous patrols from various factions, or simply showing off with truly extravagant luxury goods. As you ply your trade you'll build up reputations with different factions, opening doors as you help some, and earning the ire of others.

Our main criticism is that you may burn through the content in the base game a little too quickly. But if you enjoy it so much that you exhaust everything it has to offer, you probably won't resent picking up one of the expansion packs. This is a great mid-complexity strategy board game at a very solid price. For a speedy rundown covering more of the rules, Three Minute Board Games has a great video which you can watch below:

