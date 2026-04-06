Grab underrated Star Wars board game Outer Rim for 34% off at Amazon

While Star Wars may be all about space wizards and laser swords to some, George Lucas' timeless sci-fi setting boasts one hell of a criminal underbelly. For every idealistic young kid who wanted to be Luke Skywalker, there was another, more cynical kid who wanted to be Han Solo. The Star Wars: Outer Rim board game does just that, and, at 34% off, it's an attractive prospect for any aspiring space criminals out there.

Amazon US (sorry UK readers, the discount there is far less impressive) is currently offering the game at $55.87, down from a typical list price of $84.99. While not the lowest price it's ever gone for, this is a great value way to get your hands on one of the best Star Wars board games.

Star Wars: Outer Rim sits at number ten on our round-up of the top Star Wars board games for a reason. In Outer Rim, you take on the identity of one of Star Wars' iconic smugglers or bounty hunters. You'll smuggle spice across planetary borders, manage your reputation with rival criminal interests, upgrade your ship, and track down bounties to amass as much fame as you can.

You can play as one of eight iconic characters: Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, Boba Fett, IG-88, Bossk, Jyn Erso, Ketsu Onyo, and, my personal favourite, amoral scientist Doctor Aphra. There are plenty of distinct starships, too, including iconic greats like the Millennium Falcon and Slave I.

As you might expect from such a broad and varied roster, Star Wars: Outer Rim almost veers into RPG-like territory, with each game allowing you and your friends to craft your own distinct and thrilling stories.

While certain repetitive mechanics can cause Outer Rim to feel a bit weaker on subsequent plays, the immersion on offer makes this underrated Star Wars gem well worth a look if you're looking for an adventure on the wrong side of the space tracks.

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