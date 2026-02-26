"Star Wars: Shatterpoint is not going anywhere", says Atomic Mass after release cutbacks

Atomic Mass Games, the Asmodee owned publisher of the Star Wars Shatterpoint tabletop wargame, laid out new details Thursday about its future plans for the small team hero battler, after Wednesday's announcement it was scaling back support for Shatterpoint to funnel resources into "flagship" games Star Wars Legion and Marvel Crisis Protocol instead.

In a "transmission" blog update on the AMG website, the publisher says it decided existing miniature and rules releases to cover the Sequel Trilogy "[provide] both us and the players a fantastic celebratory bookend to an incredible era", and that it's now "time to remove our foot from the gas in terms of the number and pacing of Shatterpoint new releases".

It follows the news on Wednesday from AMG's parent company, acquisitive board games mega-publisher Asmodee, which said it would be "streamlining the number of releases to align with the restructured development resources of the studio".

"We have realized our vision for what we hoped Shatterpoint could and would be," AMG says in this Thursday follow-up, and "the next phase of Shatterpoint is to be focused on sustainable growth and management".

The Thursday blog post doesn't give any specific indication of how many new miniatures will still be developed, announced, or released for Star Wars: Shatterpoint in 2026 or beyond, and many fans already fear this scale-back is the first step toward Shatterpoint being completely discontinued, like the dear, departed X-Wing and Armada. However, this new statement is a lot more open ended (and detailed) than the one that killed those games off.

In it, AMG emphatically says "Shatterpoint is not going anywhere". The studio adds it's "fully committed to supporting and shepherding this game", and promises to do so via "regular game rule updates and an annual character balance", with the next such rebalance set to previewed at the Adepticon 2026 convention in Milwaukee next month.

It also claims it'll still be "continuously investing in Organized Play at all levels", from local gaming stores up to international tournaments, and the publisher signs off by saying it's "excited to begin the next chapter of Star Wars: Shatterpoint".

Atomic Mass Games took over stewardship of the Star Wars miniature wargame licence from Fantasy Flight Games in November 2020, at the height of the Covid pandemic, and cited "pandemic-related challenges" as one of the reasons for its decision to end production of spaceship wargames X-Wing and Armada in June 2024.

It launched Star Wars: Shatterpoint, an ultra low model count, dynamic skirmish wargame based on duels between the Star Wars setting's greatest heroes and villains, in June 2023. In its Thursday blog announcement, AMG says it's released "over 130 characters and counting" for Shatterpoint in the nearly three years since, and the game has been widely critically acclaimed; our Star Wars Shatterpoint review awarded it a rare 9/10 score.

