Star Wars Shatterpoint's Vader, Delta Squad, and way more all up for pre-order

Atomic Mass Games has listed a bumper crop of Star Wars Shatterpoint products for pre-order. First up will be the highly anticipated 'This Is Rogue One' squad pack, with two more squad packs to follow, plus new terrain, and new versions of Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader in the 'I Am No Jedi' duel pack.

All of these items were on the Star Wars Shatterpoint roadmap that AMG revealed during Adepticon, but this is the first time we've had precise dates for their releases. Pre-orders are open for them all on the Asmodee webstore.

This Is Rogue One Squad Pack

MSRP: $54.99 / £49.99

Releasing: August 8

Starring Jyn Erso and with most of her companions from Rogue One (except for Cassian Andor and K-2SO, who have their own squad pack already), this is the last of the Shatterpoint releases that tie in with the movie Rogue One. The rules are already out for these rogues - check out our rundown to learn more.

Outer Rim Outpost Terrain Pack

MSRP: $54.99 / £49.99

Releasing: August 8

Star Wars Shatterpoint really needs terrain to work, and while Star Wars Legion terrain will do in a pinch, it's a little out of scale - you're better off with Shatterpoint specific terrain. The Outer Rim Outpost consists of one main building with a nice flat roof (perfect for an objective), a stack of crates beneath a tarp, and a winged desert critter.

Terror From Below Squad Pack

MSRP: $54.99 / £49.99

Releasing: August 15

Sharks, squids, and Aqua Droids, oh my! Drawn from the Clone Wars' aquatic arc, when the Separatists attempted to convert Mon Cala to their cause, the Aqua Droids in this pack are the largest single miniatures in the game so far.

Delta Squad, Form Up Squad Pack

MSRP: $54.99 / £49.99

Releasing: August 22

The Best Boys of the Clone Wars get their own Squad Pack, at last. Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev are all here. Just make sure you get the paint jobs right.

I Am No Jedi Duel Pack

MSRP: $42.99 / UK price not listed yet

Releasing: September 5

'I Am No Jedi' is the standalone release of the two figures from AMG's most recent limited edition convention model, Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader, as seen during their confrontation in the Star Wars Rebels animated series. It doesn't come with the diorama background from the convention kit, but does have the same new versions of their character cards.

Are you planning to pick up any of these squads for your Strike Team? Or are you just excited for new terrain to add to your battlefield? Let us know what you think in the Star Wars channel of the official Wargamer Discord Community.

Wargamer keeps an up to date Star Wars Legion roadmap that tracks upcoming releases for the other Star Wars miniature wargame. And make sure you check out our guide to the best Star Wars board games for recommendations!