Escape a space shipwreck in the newest free Star Wars Shatterpoint rules pack

Atomic Mass Game has released another free Key Operation for Star Wars: Shatterpoint, 'Crash Landing', an asymmetrical mission that takes place in the aftermath of a space shipwreck. One Strike Team starts the operation badly wounded and dazed, while their rivals close in to seal their fate.

Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a really unusual miniature wargame in a lot of ways – ways that I like, as my Shatterpoint review goes over – but it's so geared around a particular style of 'balanced' play that it makes it tricky to ad lib asymmetrical scenarios the way you can for more usual wargames. Key Operations have detailed rules that take the dramatic, against-the-odds encounters that the Star Wars saga is known for, and mesh them with the gameplay of Shatterpoint.

The new Operation, Crash Landing, is available from the Atomic Mass Games website now. It follows a team of Aggressors whose ship has been blasted out of the sky on the way to a mission. They start the Operation with half of their Strike Team scattered and injured.

The first stage of the Operation sees the Aggressors struggling to heal their wounded team mates, before the opposing Sentinel force can destroy their medical supply crates, or simply wipe them out.

The second half of the mission is all about the Aggressors securing supplies to make good their escape on a hostile planet. This sends them out into the wreckage to secure resources, while the Sentinels try to thwart their plans.

This should make a great addition to the lightweight campaign system that Atomic Mass Games put into Key Operations recently, representing a moment where everything hangs in the balance for the heroes (or villains).

Will you be trying this out? Do you already have a collection of great Star Wars Shatterpoint minis? Do you disagree that it's tricky to make narrative Operations work without official packs? We'd love to chat about it in the official Wargamer Discord community!

This mixture of narrative and miniatures gives us fond memories of Imperial Assault, one of the best Star Wars board games and a standout dungeon crawler board game. Although development of expansions for the game has ended, it's still in production, and well worth a try.