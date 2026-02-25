Atomic Mass Games cuts back on Star Wars Shatterpoint, in favor of "flagship" wargames Legion and MCP

Star Wars Shatterpoint will be receiving fewer releases in the future, as its maker, Atomic Mass Games, pulls more resources to its other miniature titles Star Wars Legion and Marvel Crisis Protocol. This was announced by Asmodee in a press release published February 24, where it said AMG would be putting "a stronger focus on its flagship games".

Shatterpoint, which has character-based skirmishes compared to Legion's more traditional pitched-battle wargame approach, is apparently not considered one of those flagship games. Instead, it's been designated a 'specialist' title.

From Star Wars Miniatures to Armada, there seems to be some kind of curse on Star Wars wargames, as fans' forgotten shelves of dusty plastic toys from the many abandoned titles can attest to.

This is not the end for Star Wars Shatterpoint, though. Instead, Asmodee says the game will be "supported to ensure consistent availability and the highest level of gameplay experience possible." Nonetheless, as the statement also talks about "streamlining the number of releases to align with the restructured development resources of the studio", it's unsurprising that the mood is low in fanmade online communities like the StarWarsShatterpoint subreddit.

Star Wars Shatterpoint was originally released in June 2023, with a collection of Clone Wars characters making up the core set. We were right there on day one, with Tim Linward praising its kinetic action, and innovations that were far more than gimmicks in his review, before firmly cementing it as his favorite Star Wars miniatures game.

Plenty of character packs and expansions followed, fleshing out the roster with obvious inclusions like Obi-Wan and Vader, and diving deep into Star Wars media, with characters from the Bad Batch, Andor, The Mandalorian, and even the old Republic Commando video games showing up.

The future of the skirmish game looks a bit murky now, beyond what we've shared above from the press release, but we've reached out to Asmodee to try and get as much information and clarity as we can.

According to the publisher, putting Legion ahead of Shatterpoint will allow Atomic Mass to grow that game, which recently entered its second edition. In particular the release mentions creating "new supporting product types" for additional game modes like Special Operations (smaller skirmishes) and Full Scale War (big-ass battles).

"By sharpening our focus and aligning our resources around our core titles, we're positioning Atomic Mass Games for long-term growth", said Brandon Anderson, Co-Head of Studio at Atomic Mass Games.

Join the conversation and share your thoughts over at the Wargamer Discord.