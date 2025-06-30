Star Wars Shatterpoint's new Rogue One squad pack uses cunning to triumph

Atomic Mass Games (AMG) has revealed the rules from the upcoming 'This is Rogue One' squad pack for Star Wars: Shatterpoint, the last set of new miniatures it's releasing to be based on the ace 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One. Led by the spy Jyn Erso, this pack is all about cunning and completing your objectives at any cost.

We still don't have a release date for the pack yet, but the Star Wars: Shatterpoint roadmap lists it as coming out in Q3 this year, so expect it in summer or fall. The pack comes with four models: Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Baze Malbus, and Chirrut Îmwe. While a price hasn't been announced yet, an MSRP around $49.99 seems likely.

If you're already well versed in Star Wars: Shatterpoint, you can find the full rules for these models on the Atomic Mass Games website. For the uninitiated who might find the welter of symbols confusing, the squad's rules focus on maneuverability, underhanded tricks, and completing objectives at any cost. Here's a summary.

Jyn Erso is the leader of the squad, and she's incredibly mobile. When she activates, she or a nearby supporting unit can take a free dash or make an attack. Whenever she makes an attack, she can make a free dash. Whenever she's attacked… well, she's not guaranteed to be able to take a free dash, but there's a good chance it'll happen.

If she's ever outnumbered in combat, she can spend Force tokens to attack more aggressively. And if you ever run out of Force tokens for your army, Erso lets your Rebel Alliance units spend Momentum (kind of like victory points) instead. While she herself is a spy and a scoundrel, this ability gives her a lot of synergy alongside any Rebel Alliance Primary unit with great force powers.

Her second in command is the former Imperial pilot Bodhi Rook, who further amps up Erso's maneuverability: he can spend a Force token to allow another friendly unit to dash, and he himself gets a free dash if that unit happens to be a Spy. He projects an aura that makes it much harder for your enemy to drive friendly Rebel Alliance units off objectives, and protects friendly Spy units on objectives from your opponent's defensive debuffs.

If Rook ever has uncontested control of an objective, he can take an action that can swing the game massively in your favor: your opponent must either sacrifice one Momentum, or allow you to roll dice and gain up to three Momentum depending on the results. Just as in the movie, he's vital to the mission.

Supporting these two spies are the ex-monks Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe. They're strong with the Force, and actually allow you to refresh your Force tokens when they activate- the more injured they are, the more tokens you can refresh. And in another sneaky ability, if both Malbus and Îmwe contest an objective that an opponent is holding, they can spend a Force token to either break an opponent's control of it, or gain an additional victory point if you hold it or nobody holds it yet.

While Erso, and the duo of Malbus and Îmwe, have reasonable attacking power, this is a squad that's mostly about cunning, maneuverability, and doing more with the objectives than your opponent can. A perfect fit for the cast of Rogue One!

What do you think - are you tempted by Jyn Erso as a new leader for your Strike Team? Are you waiting for Saw Gerrera to come out in a squad pack? Come and tell us in the official Wargamer Discord community!

If you've only played Star Wars board games before but you're intrigued by the wargame, check out our Star Wars: Shatterpoint review to learn why we think it's so great. You'll be glad to know that you can also pick up a squad pack for Cassian Andor to go along with Rogue One!