At last, you can sleeve up your Star Wars TCG cards as baby Yoda

The next batch of illustrated card sleeves for the Star Wars: Unlimited TCG has been revealed, and we're happy to say that – at last – you can finally adorn your deck with pictures of baby Yoda. GameGenic will release four new licensed art sleeve types alongside the upcoming set Legends of the Force, plus soft boxes and card folders which – to our great disappointment – don't feature Grogu at all.

The best Star Wars board games revel in the license, and Star Wars: Unlimited is rich with original art that captures the flavor of the galaxy far far away. It's only natural to want to double down on that with sleeves that not only protect your cards, but ensure that any time your deck is visible, you can also see your favorite Star Wars character – baby Yoda.

If for some reason you don't want to have a deck with dozens of Grogus looking up at you with their spherical, night-black eyes, three other new sleeves will be available alongside Legends of the Force. There's a generic Star Wars logo, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul, the latter pair tying in with the two showcase decks for the set.

The new set will release on July 11 (and we've found a good deal on pre-orders for UK residents). GameGenic's art sleeves have an MSRP of around $8 per 60 sleeves, and should be available at the same time.

There are six new game mats on the way as well, including the Death Star II, and an illustration of the Empire Strikes Back scene in which Yoda dredges Luke's X-Wing up from the swamps of Degobah using the power of the force.

The OG Yoda is pretty cool, we guess, but this feels like a missed opportunity to have yet another baby Yoda staring up at you during a game. Maybe the scene where Grogu eats a refugee frog-person's unfertilised eggs, dooming her species to extinction, would make the best playmat?

Will you be sleeving up your decks all Grogu, all the time? Or perhaps you'd prefer to stick with the previous best SWU sleeves, the pop-eyed fish-man Admiral Ackbar? Do you, for some reason, prefer Star Wars characters who aren't muppets? We'd love to chat in the official Wargamer Discord community!

While we're obviously very normal about the prospect of Grogu cosmetics, we are even more excited about the upcoming board game Star Wars: Battle of Hoth. Check out our Battle of Hoth preview to learn what has us so eager to play!