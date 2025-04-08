Is Jango Fett about to join his son Boba on the Star Wars Unlimited banlist?

Jango Fett could be the subject of the second ever leader banning in Star Wars Unlimited, as decks lead by the Mandalorian mercenary dominate the highest level of competition for the game. The recent set Jump to Lightspeed pumped up the already competitive Jango deck with powerful new cards, and since then the leader’s tournament record has been terrifying.

In the three weeks since Jump to Lightspeed launched there have been three Sector qualifiers, massive two day events with around 500 players each that allow players to qualify for the global Galactic Championship finals in July. Across those three tournaments, ‘Jango Fett, Concealing the Conspiracy’ decks have claimed two golds, three silvers, and three bronzes – 88% of all podium places. Jango decks also took 62% of the top eight spots across the tournaments.

We’ve given Star Wars Unlimited an honorary spot on our guide to the best Star Wars board games (despite being a collectible card game), thanks to its excellent blend of tactics and Star Wars flavor. It’s early days for the game and its competitive scene, and so far it has been barely affected by card bans.

So far, the only leader card suspended from the game is ‘Boba Fett, Collecting the Bounty’, which was suspended from the Premier format in November 2024. When the decision was made, “Boba Fett decks represented around 40% of Top 8 finishers and more than 55% of winners”, according to Fantasy Flight Games’ announcement. Boba is still available to play in the Twin Suns format, and his suspension may one day be reversed.

Jango Fett, who is most frequently paired with the damage-dealing Tarkintown base, has been tuned up by new cards released in the newest set Jump to Lightspeed on March 13. The set includes many new cards with the ability to deal direct damage to units, or indirect damage to the enemy player (which they must then distribute to their base or units).

This makes it trivial to use Jango’s ability to exhaust an enemy unit each and every turn. YouTuber Star Wars Dad’s video goes into greater detail on what the latest set offers to Jango:

FFG’s article explaining why it decided to suspend Boba Fett states that it did consider suspending some of the cards that enabled him instead. However, to fix the problem Boba represented this way, the firm would have to suspend a very large pool of cards and continue to make adjustments with each set release. If FFG decides that Jango is as much of a problem as his son, it seems logical the firm will suspend Jango rather than targeting his new tech.

Jango has performed well, but not quite as dominantly, in smaller tournaments since the release of Jump to Lightspeed. Of the 19 other tournaments listed on SWU Competitive website since March 13, Jango has only claimed three first places.

Fantasy Flight games may give the community a little while longer to find an answer to Jango before suspending him. But as the next new set, Star Wars Unlimited: Legends of the Force, doesn’t drop until July, that answer will have to come from existing cards.

The suspension list for Star Wars Unlimited is so short that Wargamer doesn't yet have a guide to keep track of it. But if you play other major card games, we have handy guides to the MtG banlist, Commander banlist, and Yugioh banlist, which just received an update from Konami.

