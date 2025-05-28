Get your hands on 384 Star Wars Unlimited cards at their lowest ever price

Star Wars Unlimited starter decks can be pretty damn powerful, whether it's the new upcoming Legends of the Force set or the iconic Shadows of the Galaxy run. However, there's nothing quite like adjusting and building a deck yourself that absolutely obliterates your opponent (or even just gets you that win by a hair). Thanks to this major price cut on this Star Wars Unlimited Twilight of the Republic booster box, you'll be well positioned to start your deck building in no time.

Star Wars Unlimited has countless sets to pick up and build decks around, making it, in our opinion, one of the best card games of recent years. While a range of other trading card games, like Pokémon, face poor pull rates, Star Wars Unlimited booster packs guarantee nine common cards, three uncommon cards, one rare or legendary card, one leader, one base/token, and one foil card. This makes these reduced booster boxes an even more tempting investment.

For those yet to dive into the Twilight of the Republic set, be prepared to face the Clone Wars era with cards like Anakin Skywalker, What it Takes to Win – a leader card which lets you power up your units by damaging your own base. You also might pull Ahsoka Tano, who introduces the Coordinate keyword. You'll also find a load of other powerful cards based on popular characters like General Grievous and Maul.

Usually priced at $119.76, the Star Wars Unlimited Twilight of the Republic booster box, which features 24 booster packs with 16 cards each, is currently reduced by 55%, bringing it down to just $54.20. This gets you 384 cards, including 24 leaders and 24 rare or legendary cards at its lowest ever price point.

Unfortunately for those in the UK, this deal isn't available. However, you can still pick up the 24-pack booster box for just £69.99. With a single booster pack setting you back £6.99, this is still a great deal without a price slash, as 24 packs would usually cost you over £160.

Be sure to check out our best Star Wars board games for more ways to delve into the Star Wars franchise in tabletop mode. You can also take a gander at our best Lego Star Wars sets if you fancy building the characters and settings from a galaxy far, far away.