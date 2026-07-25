Star Wars Unlimited TCG's ninth set, Homeworlds, arrives in October with Chewbacca and Grand Moff Tarkin decks

Fantasy Flight Game revealed Star Wars Unlimited's future plans during the TCG's Galactic Championship on July 25. A ninth set, Homeworlds is confirmed for an October release, with over 260 new cards, two new token types, a new keyword, and two Spotlight Decks featuring Chewbacca and Grand Moff Tarkin. Plus, plenty of future product names have been revealed early.

An official press release says Homeworlds will explore "the iconic planets, creatures, and civilizations of the Star Wars: Unlimited Galaxy". It also promises "major gameplay innovations."

One such innovation is Fortify, a new keyword that lets players upgrade their bases for the first time. Another first for the TCG comes from Grand Moff Tarkin, "the game's first leader capable of deploying as the Death Star, fundamentally changing late-game strategy". Weakness tokens shake things up further, with a penalty to Power and Hit Points.

Beyond Homeworlds, Fantasy Flight has provided a timeline of 2027 releases. These include Icons 2027 and 2028 Edition, System Overload, Galaxy at War, and the tantalizingly named Legacy of Skywalker.

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