Grab a booster box of Star Wars Unlimited’s newest expansion at a huge discount

The Galaxy Far, Far Away is a very large place, so it’s no surprise that Star Wars Unlimited’s Jump to Lightspeed expansion offers a heavy emphasis on the Wars’ iconic space-faring vehicles. With a large variety based on different Star Wars eras – and a brand new ‘Piloting’ keyword that bakes space-dogfighting into the TCG as a game mechanic – this new set looks very special indeed. And you can grab a booster box for a huge discount.

Like any of the best trading card games, Fantasy Flight Games’ Star Wars Unlimited adds a lot of variety with each and every expansion. Considering fans’ unending love for legendary pilots like Han Solo and Boba Fett, or extended universe fleet leaders like Grand Admiral ‘Evil Blue Boy’ Thrawn, Jump to Lightspeed is a personal favorite and a great Star Wars Unlimited set to start the year off strong.

Since the set is based on pilots, it’s no surprise that Victor Leader – Leading From The Front #1095 is already one of the most expensive cards from Jump to Lightspeed. Vader’s TIE Fighter chasing rebels through the Death Star’s trench is an iconic scene from A New Hope, so I’m happy to see it in action in Star Wars’ best card game.

So it should be no surprise that not only is Darth Vader – Victor Squadron Leader #1002 one of my favorite cards from the set, but it’s also one of the most valuable. In fact, many of the rarest and most expensive cards from the expansion are on the Imperial side, as who doesn’t like the bad guys?

If this set sounds exciting to you, you can grab a Star Wars Unlimited Jump to Lightspeed booster box for just $74.48 on TCGPlayer, giving you a fantastic deal on 24 packs of cards. The seller on TCGPlayer is highly rated, so you’re getting an incredible bargain here. In fact, ahem, it’s so good, that I pray the seller doesn’t alter it further… sorry.

