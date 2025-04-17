If you relish the feeling of opening up Star Wars Unlimited booster packs, you’ll be pleased to hear that there’s currently a deal on the latest set. Plus, thanks to Amazon, you won’t even need to leave the house to grab a discounted set of 24 Star Wars Unlimited Jump to Lightspeed boosters.

The latest expansion in one of the best trading card games right now, Jump to Lightspeed puts you in the pilot’s seat with a focus on Star Wars’ endless fleet of spaceships and fighter ships. Adding the new Piloting keyword to the card game, Star Wars Unlimited’s newest set isn’t one to miss out, offering enough cards to the game to fill up the Millennium Falcon (no math was used when working this out).

Rivaling the best Star Wars board games, Star Wars Unlimited’s Jump to Lightspeed is the fourth set for the TCG, delivering a wealth of changes to the experience. Iconic ships, including Vader’s signature TIE Fighter from A New Hope, or Boba Fett’s ‘Firespray’, the classic Slave I. There’s also a bunch of fantastic-looking Prestige and Showcase cards to add to your collection.

You can now grab the Star Wars Unlimited Jump to Lightspeed booster box for just $101 / £99.99 from Amazon US and Amazon UK, respectively. For that, you’re getting enough packs to form your own squadron, with 24 packs in total. That’s an impressive 384 cards to add to your binders.

It’s also a great time, as the next set (Legends of the Force) doesn’t arrive until June. So, instead of looking disgusted at the best Lego Star Wars sets and seeing how expensive they are, I’d recommend opting for some Jump to Lightspeed packs. At least they won’t be eaten by your dog or a young child… hopefully.

