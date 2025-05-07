Star Wars Unlimited TCG's next set unveils Legends cards for Revan and Malak

Millions of Star Wars fans cried out in pain in 2014, when Disney officially split off a host of Expanded Universe characters and stories into their own, non-canon Legends category – and so we tend to get very excited when Legends heroes and villains crop up in official games again. Fateful news, then, that the new Star Wars Unlimited set, Legends of the Force, introduces 15 Legends cards, including Knights of the Old Republic favorites Darth Revan and Darth Malak!

As revealed by publisher Fantasy Flight Games on Tuesday, Star Wars Unlimited's upcoming Legends of the Force expansion will introduce Legends content to the trading card game for the first time, in the form of 15 cards (seven Dark side, eight Light) all marked out with a distinctive border.

Releasing on Friday, July 11, 2025, Legends of the Force will be the game's fifth set, following on the heels of March's starship-themed Jump to Lightspeed. This one focuses hard on Force users "from every corner of the galaxy", with many fans assuming, based on the set title, that we'd be seeing beloved characters from the Legends vault join the game.

Tuesday's announcement from FFG confirms it, unveiling a variety of Unit and Event cards from the Old Republic era, and one Leader card for the ultimate Jedi-turned-Sith Lord, antagonist of Bioware's 2003 CRPG Knights of the Old Republic: Darth Revan.

Fittingly, given his in-universe role as the inspiring (if faceless) figurehead of a new Sith Empire, Revan is a Leader that above all excels at powering up your units for battle, handing out an experience token when your units finishes an enemy. When he joins the game as a unit at 5 Resources, that ability goes from once a turn to every time an enemy unit dies, making him a veritable buff machine in aggressive decks.

He's limited mainly by being the game's first Leader to only have the Villainy aspect (analogous to the MTG colors) – meaning your deck needs to be all baddies, all the time. At 3/6, he's not an overly killy unit either – although he'll power up a lot once you give him the only Legends themed Upgrade card in this set: his twin sabers.

Revan's comrade in arms of the Mandalorian Wars, Darth Malak, is the next most exciting card in the bunch. Always two there are: master and apprentice – and this apprentice is a chunky, fast moving beat stick.

If Revan is already on the field as a unit, Malak comes into play ready to party right away, as a 4/7 with Overwhelm (MTG players, read 'Trample'). He's now immediately an important secondary target to distract attacks from Revan – and one that'll take some killing, too.

Knights of the Old Republic fans will find lots more of the Legends references in this set a nostalgic delight, with unit cards for Jedi Knights, Guardians, Consulars, and Sentinels.

Meanwhile, on the Dark Side, we get Sith Legionnaires, a Forged Starfighter space unit, and – joy of joys – HK-47, Darth Revan's delightfully horrible pet Assassin Droid, from KOTORs one and two.

With Star Wars board games of all descriptions experiencing quite the renaissance right now (Star Wars Legion is relaunching in 2025, big time) it's fantastic to see some of our favorite characters let off the Legends bench, and onto the tabletop, where we like them.

If you're as jazzed as we are to see Revan and Malak return to us in TCG form, or have some other non-canon heroes and villains you'd love to see added to Unlimited or the other Star Wars games – come chat with us in the Wargamer Discord community! We don't judge Sith from Jedi – the Force must always be in balance, after all.