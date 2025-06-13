Get 384 Star Wars Unlimited Legends of the Force cards at a huge discount

While the Star Wars movies introduced the world to many iconic Jedi and Sith who are still popular to this day, the expanded universe has even more characters who - like Darth Revan, Darth Malak, Cal Kestis, and more - have their own dedicated fandoms. This extended family of force-wielders will hit the tabletop in Star Wars Unlimited's Legends of the Force set - and I've found a great discount on booster box pre-orders if you're keen to get involved.

Star Wars Unlimited is bringing out new expansions fairly regularly, slowly taking a spot as one of the best trading card games on the market. It's easily my favorite TCG right now - sorry, Pokémon, you can blame how expensive Pokémon cards have become now that everyone and their Arcanine wants them.

The next Star Wars Unlimited set, Legends of the Force, has me particularly excited. It brings many, many Force-wielding heroes, villains, and anything in between, into the game. Not quite all of them, sadly, I'm still holding out hope that Disney will allow for Force Unleashed's Starkiller to make a triumphant return to the franchise. But it will include several Legends characters who are no longer part of the main Star Wars continuity.

If you want to dive into the set, you can pre-order a Legends of the Force booster box for just $89.99 from Miniature Market, a healthy 25% discount. If you're UK based, I haven't found a deal anywhere near that good, but we have unearthed a consolation prize - Magic Madhouse is selling booster boxes of the older Shadows of the Galaxy set for just £64.95!

If you want a different way to spend roughly the same amount of money on Star Wars goodness, check out our guide to the best Star Wars board games and the best Lego Star Wars sets for games and projects that are a little more self-contained (but don't come with the thrill of cracking packs).

